Vigil planned and books of condolences opened in memory of five who died in Co Louth crash

From left: Chloe McGee (23), Shay Duffy (21), Dylan Commins (23), Alan McCluskey (23) and Chloe Hipson (21). Photograph: The Irish Times/Montage of handout imagery from An Garda Síochána

A vigil will be held at Drumconrath GAA club in Co Meath on Tuesday evening following the deaths of five friends in a road crash in Co Louth over the weekend.

It is understood the group of friends were going to socialise in Dundalk when the Volkswagen Golf they were travelling in collided with a Toyota Land Cruiser after 9pm on Saturday evening near Dundalk.

Chloe McGee (23) and Shay Duffy (21) from Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan; Alan McCluskey (23) from Drumconrath, Co Meath; Dylan Commins (23) from Ardee, Co Louth, and Chloe Hipson (21) from Lanarkshire, Scotland, who was living in Carrickmacross, died in the crash.

In a statement online, Drumconrath GAA club said: “Sadness surrounds our community, and heavy hearts are felt by all ... All are welcome to join us as we stand together in support and solidarity.”

The vigil will take place on Tuesday evening, November 18th, at 7pm at the GAA club.

A book of condolences has been opened by Louth County Council at the the Civic Offices in Ardee, the County Hall in Dundalk, the Town Hall in Dundalk and the Civic Offices in Drogheda. An online book of condolences is also available.

Louth County Council said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and communities affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.”

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) also opened a book of condolences for students to sign.

Ms Hipson, originally from Lanarkshire in Scotland and was living in Carrickmacross, was in her second year at DkIT, where she studied Quantity Surveying.

Mr Duffy was a former student of DkIT, where he had recently completed phase six of his plumbing apprenticeship.

Dr Diarmuid O’Callaghan, president, said “The DkIT community is heartbroken to learn of the tragic news of the deaths of five young people which occurred outside Dundalk on Saturday night ... Many of those involved in this tragedy have deep ties to the DkIT community.”

The turning on of the Christmas lights in Carrickmacross, which was due to take place on Friday, has been rescheduled to Saturday, November 29th, as a mark of respect.

Ardee Rugby Club has postponed all club activities this week as a mark of respect for Mr McCluskey, who played with the club.

A large number of schools, clubs, organisations and people have offered their condolences online in the surrounding towns and counties.

President Catherine Connolly said she was “deeply saddened and shocked by the loss of five precious young lives in Louth.”

Taoiseach Michéal Martin said he was “numbed and shocked at the horrific road crash”.

Another man who was travelling in the Volkswagen Golf survived the collision and is being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

The man and woman who were travelling in the Toyota Land Cruiser are also receiving hospital treatment.

The Gardaí are conducting an investigation that will focus on the cause of the crash and the road conditions at the time.

The crash was believed to have been head-on and to have caused the Golf, carrying six people, to catch fire.

The two people in the Land Cruiser did not suffer life-threatening injuries. Investigating gardaí in Dundalk are hopeful survivors of the crash could offer vital assistance in the coming days.

An incident room has been established at Dundalk Garda station and investigators are appealing for people who were on the L3168 road between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Saturday to come forward with any relevant information.

Postmortems are due to be carried out on the deceased over the coming days.