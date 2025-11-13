‘We are eternally grateful’: Siptu delegates hail Michael D Higgins as returning hero

Michael D Higgins is cheered at the union's biennial conference in his native Galway on Wednesday

Former president Michael D Higgins made a surprise appearance at a Siptu conference, receiving a rapturous reception from delegates.

Accompanied by his wife Sabina, he was presented with a portrait of himself by the Galway artist Colin Ryan.

Joe Cunningham, the union’s general secretary, said: “On every trip I ever made, the trade union leaders would always comment on what a wonderful president we had

“We will be eternally grateful for everything you have achieved and how you represented your nation with such grace.

“This is an opportunity for us in the trade union movement to say how grateful we are.”

To loud applause and cheering at the union conference on Wednesday, Mr Higgins said he was proud to be able to visit the event as a fellow trade unionist.

Mr Higgins, whose 14 years as president ended at midnight on Tuesday, remains a member of Siptu, having first become a union member when he founded the teachers’ section of the Workers Union of Ireland.

“It lifts my heart to come back to Galway and to find this room full of such kind people who are working for the trade union movement,” the 84-year-old said.

Mr Higgins told delegates how trade unions had been at the forefront for the fights for justice, hope and security.

He said they had been born out of an understanding that “your aspirations can be fulfilled when you are working with others, when you are co-operating rather than competing”.

Mr Higgins cited the ongoing support of unions for the people of Gaza.

The conference had earlier been addressed by the founder of the Palestinian boycott divestment sanction campaign, Omar Barghouti, and a passed a motion in support of sanctions – and other international causes.

“The workers’ struggle is an international one, one that knows no borders,” Mr Higgins said.

“That’s what we are all part of … something big. We have the courage to say we have the right to dignity, equality and justice.”