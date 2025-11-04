John Creedon honoured with doctorate by UCC decades after dropping out

More than 45 years after dropping out of a BA degree course in English and philosophy in University College Cork (UCC), broadcaster John Creedon has returned to be conferred with an honorary doctorate.

“I was just coming up to the end of my second year and I had to drop out and start working due to family commitments,” said Creedon, who hosts a nightly radio programme on RTÉ and is familiar to television viewers from his rambles around Ireland.

“I was very happy in UCC. I had no complaints when I was up there, but I just had too much on, too much responsibilities as I was a dad by the age of 19 or 20.

“So I had to focus on that and go out to work, so it was great to be back there – albeit, I took the scenic route.”

Creedon, who is also a bestselling author, received the honorary doctorate of arts on Monday, his 67th birthday.

Creedon was joined for the ceremony at UCC’s Devere Hall by partner Mairéad Heffernan and three of his four daughters, Katie, Nanci and Meg. His fourth daughter Martha watched online from Melbourne, Australia.

UCC president Prof John O’Halloran paid tribute to Creedon, saying: “John’s remarkable career is a testament to his love for Ireland, his people-centred approach and his mastery of storytelling across mediums ... he continues to inspire and connect with audiences, making him a national treasure in Irish broadcasting.”

Creedon, who was born 500m away from UCC at the Bon Secours Hospital in 1958, said he was delighted to be honoured and said that when he quit UCC in 1979 without a degree he never thought he would be returning one day to collect an honorary doctorate.

“It’s mad because I’m long enough in the tooth not to be taking myself too seriously, but UCC made it a lovely day and on my birthday as well, so I do genuinely appreciate how kind everyone was to me in UCC today,” he said.

“They made a fuss of me and that’s usually my job as MC, so it really was lovely.”