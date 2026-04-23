Temperatures due to hit 20 degrees in weather that is ‘mild for time of year’

Temperatures highs of between 14 and 20 degrees are expected in the coming days, with the warmest weather in the west of Ireland. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Weather conditions will be “mild for the time of year” over the coming days, as temperatures are expected to reach highs of 20 degrees on Friday, according to Met Éireann.

The weekend is shaping up to be largely dry and settled, with current indications suggesting temperatures could remain in the mid to high teens next week, the forecaster said.

Thursday, which is set to be dry with spells of hazy sunshine, will see temperatures peak at 18 degrees in some areas, though it will be warmest in the west.

Clear spells will continue through Thursday night, with temperatures dipping to lows of 2 to 7 degrees.

Friday is set to be warmer again, with highest temperatures generally reaching 15 to 20 degrees, again warmest in the west. Met Éireann said it will be a “little cooler” near eastern and southern coasts.

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On Friday, however, cloud will build later in the day in the southwest, with the possibility of some scattered showers there. Some of those showers could be “heavy or thundery”.

Although Friday night will be dry and clear for most, it will be cloudier in the southwest and possibly the west, where showers are expected. Again, some will turn heavy with thunderstorms possible, Met Éireann said.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees are expected on Saturday but cooler near coasts, the forecaster added.

The day will see a mix of cloud and sunny spells, the best of which will be in the north and east of the country.

Showers, some of which will be heavy or “thundery”, are expected elsewhere on Saturday.

Night-time lows of between 5 and 9 degrees are forecast for Saturday, a slight rise from the previous nights.

Mild conditions will continue on Sunday, with highs of 14 to 18 degrees expected by Met Éireann. Although there will be some showers, sunny spells early in the day will improve with more widespread sunshine expected thereafter.

There is some uncertainty surrounding Monday’s forecast, though it is likely to be another largely dry day with spells of sunshine and isolated showers.

Highest temperatures of between 15 and 19 degrees are expected.

Beyond Monday, Met Éireann said current indications suggest high pressure will continue to dominate through midweek, with largely dry conditions and temperatures “widely reaching” the mid to high teens.