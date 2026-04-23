Senior GAA player pleads guilty to stealing almost €11,000 from HSE

Cian Lally of Rathcormack, Sligo, was charged with stealing €10,909.09 on 25 dates between December 28th, 2021, and May 26th, 2023, at Rusheen House, Doonally, Ballygawley, Sligo. File photograph: Juan Gasparini/Inpho

A key forward for the Sligo GAA senior football team has pleaded guilty to stealing almost €11,000 from the HSE.

Cian Lally (28), of Drum Road, Rathcormack, Co Sligo, appeared before Sligo Circuit Criminal Court Judge Keenan Johnson on Thursday. He was sent forward for trial from Sligo District Court on a signed plea of guilty to 50 charges.

Barrister Leo Mulrooney, for the State, instructed by Sligo State Solicitor Elisa McHugh, told the court it had been agreed to read out just one sample charge, instead of all 50.

When asked whether he consented to the signed guilty plea, Lally replied “Yes”.

He was charged with stealing €10,909.09 on 25 dates between December 28th, 2021, and May 26th, 2023, at Rusheen House, Doonally, Ballygawley, Sligo, contrary to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001. The money involved 25 sums of €191.51, €351.10 (11 counts), €378.16 (eight counts) and €766.04 (five counts).

Lally was also charged with 25 counts of knowingly using a false instrument – a support worker timesheet in the name of Cian Lally – intended to induce another person to accept it as genuine, on 25 two-week periods between December 12th, 2021, and May 28th, 2023, contrary to Section 26 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

Judge Johnson remanded Lally on continuing bail to next Friday, May 1st, for sentencing.

He also made a direction for any victim impact statement from the HSE to be submitted on that date.

The location where the offences occurred is a HSE community residence for adults with an intellectual disability.