Beyond our control to restore fortunes of protected snail, Trump Doonbeg operator says

Vertigo angustior, the protected snail found at the US president's Trump Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare

The operator of the Donald Trump-owned Trump Doonbeg luxury golf resort in west Clare has stated it is beyond its control to restore the favourable conservation status of the tiny protected snail, vertigo angustior, on its site.

The claim is contained in an appeal lodged by Trump Doonbeg firm, TIGL Ireland Enterprises Ltd, with An Coimisiún Pleanála against a condition, concerning the conservation of the whorl snail, attached to the planning permission for a new ballroom at the golf club.

In February, Clare County Council granted planning permission for the ballroom on condition that, before work starts, Trump Doonbeg must submit a vertigo angustior management plan, which would include conservation management actions to restore the favourable conservation status of the micromollusc.

However, Trump Doonbeg is now contesting the condition. In the extensive appeal, planning consultants CSR Land Planning and Design said that “it is not within our client’s control to restore favourable status of this protected species”.

Eamonn Prenter, a director of CSR, said that it could be contended that the vertigo angustior has not historically achieved favourable conservation status on the site largely due to natural processes such as marine erosion.

The appeal said that monitoring data since 2020 demonstrated a significant decline in the distribution and population levels of the vertigo angustior at the site and, as a result, three of the four criteria required to demonstrate the snail’s favourable status were not met in the 2024/25 monitoring period.

The four criteria are: a presence in four maritime grasslands; population counts of 20 or more snails in at least two maritime samples; a distribution range of three square kilometres; and positive future prospects.

Prenter said that the decline of the snail within coastal systems pointed to natural controls rather than any man-made activity.

He said that “accepting this, it is highly unlikely that favourable conservation status for vertigo angustior could be achieved on site”.

The appellants argued that such an onerous condition concerning the snail “is not achievable in its current form”.

The Trump Doonbeg appeal is seeking the change of two words in the condition concerning the vertigo angustior where the words “restore favourable” conservation status would be replaced by “support the” conservation status of the snail.

Liam Madden of Convent Road, Longford, has lodged the sole objection to the proposed ballroom. Described as an environmental scientist, planning consultant and legal adviser, Madden urged the appeals board in relation to the ballroom to “please refuse this nonsense”.

An Coimisiún Pleanála is to make a decision on the case in July.