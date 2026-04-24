Jim Furyk to be named US Ryder Cup captain for 2027, according to reports

Jim Furyk has been appointed the US Ryder Cup captain for the 2027 event in Adare Manor, according to reports on Sky Sports and AP.

The American was previously the captain in 2018 when USA lost 17.5 to 10.5 at Le Golf National in Paris.

Tiger Woods had been tipped to take the captaincy, but ruled himself out after a car crash last month led to him announcing he would step away from golf to focus on his health and wellbeing.

Furyk is a former Major winner, winning the US Open in 2003, and won 17 times on the PGA Tour. He played in nine Ryder Cups as a player but only won twice, with an individual record of 34 matches, 10 wins, 20 losses, 4 ties.

The 55-year-old has been a fixture in the captaincy team, also appearing as vice-captain in 2016, 2021, 2023 and 2025.

He will go against Luke Donald in Limerick, who is captain for the third time having won the cup in 2023 and 2025.