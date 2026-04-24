Temperatures to reach 20 degrees with warm weather here to stay

Dry and sunny spells are set to continue into next week, says Met Éireann. Photograph: Barry Cronin.

Temperatures will reach 20 degrees on Friday with “dry and settled” conditions to continue throughout the weekend and into next week.

Met Éireann said there will be sunshine for most of the day, though it will be cloudier in the west and southwest. A few showers will develop in Munster on Friday evening, some turning heavy.

Highest temperatures will be between 14 to 20 degrees, with warmest conditions in the west and coolest along east and south coasts.

Scattered showers over Munster and Connacht will spread northwards across the country on Saturday morning but will die out by afternoon with dry conditions and some sunny spells following. Highest temperatures will range from 14 degrees in the west to 19 degrees farther east, possibly higher locally.

The forecaster said Sunday will be mainly dry with a fair amount of cloud and some sunny spells. A few showers may develop in Leinster and Ulster during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will be between 14 and 18 degrees, with light variable breezes. Sunday night will be dry with some clear spells.

Monday is due to be a dry day with bright and sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 18 degrees with light to moderate northerly breezes, coolest in the north and warmest in the south.

Tuesday will be dry with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 12 to 18 degrees with moderate northeasterly winds. It will be coolest in the east and warmest in the west and southwest.

Wednesday will continue to be dry with sunny spells and moderate easterly winds. Met Éireann said Thursday and Friday are also expected to be dry days with sunny spells and temperatures in the mid to high teens.