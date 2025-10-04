Funeral for Louth’s O’Connor family members to be held on Tuesday

Candles burn next to a photograph during a vigil in Louth for Mark and Louise O'Connor and their son Evan. Photograph: PA

A married couple and their adult son found dead in their home in Co Louth will have a joint funeral on Tuesday.

The bodies of Mark O’Connor (54), Louise Doherty O’Connor (56) and their “beloved son Evan” (27) – who had additional needs – were found at the family’s home in Dromgowna, outside Tallanstown village, on Monday morning.

In an online funeral notice, Mr O’Connor was described as well-known for his love of running and a “cherished member” of the local running club North East Runners Dundalk.

He was also remembered for “passionately working for disability advocacy through his career”.

The notice added: “Louise was known by all as kind, spent many years working as a nurse while also volunteering in the community and being a valued member of the Ardee Local Vocals singing group.

“Evan was cherished by all who knew him in the community, during his time at ABACUS School in Drogheda and the Praxis Hub Network in Drogheda.

“Mark, Louise and Evan are survived by Cian and Robert. They are also dearly missed by Cian’s fiance Shauna and her family, the O’Connor and Doherty families and many friends.”

A funeral Mass for the trio will be held in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dundalk, on Tuesday morning.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family have requested that donations be made to The Hub Praxis Care in Drogheda and Drogheda ABACUS School, “reflecting Mark and Louise’s care and generosity to others and the inspiration to many that Evan had become in his short but full life”.

Mourners are also requested “to wear odd socks in honour of one of Evan’s individualistic traits” in the days up to and including the funeral.

Robert O’Connor (31) of Drumgowna, Louth Village, appeared before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court last Tuesday.

He was charged with murdering his brother and his parents. - PA