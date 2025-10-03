Storm Amy aftermath leaves one dead and thousands without power countrywide

A man died and thousands lost power as Storm Amy caused damage and disruption around the country on Friday.

The man, who was in his 40s, died during a storm-related incident in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at a house about 4.15pm

His body was removed to the morgue at Letterkenny University Hospital, where a postmortem will be carried out.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Co Donegal had been hit particularly hard by the storm, with Met Éireann issuing a red wind weather warning for the county from 4pm to 6pm.

Tomorrow will be wet & windy with strong & gusty westerly winds. A band of heavy showery rain will move down from the north across the country. 🌧️🌬️



The afternoon will gradually become drier with just well scattered showers & some sunny spells at times.



Highs of 12 to 15 C. pic.twitter.com/KrleAAkSiz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 3, 2025

Status red, orange and yellow weather warnings were in place across Ireland, with the west coast worst affected by power cuts related to the storm. The east coast didn’t escape damage, with strong winds leading to reports of fallen trees.

A new provisional wind speed record was set in Northern Ireland with a gust of 148km/h recorded.

By 8.45pm on Friday evening, 124,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power, predominantly in counties Galway, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan and Donegal. Thousands of homes in Donegal communities, Buncrana, Milford and Derrybeg, lost power.

ESB Networks crews and partner contractors were deployed to assess the damage, make the network safe and restore electricity supply.

“Our crews will continue the restoration for as long as possible this evening but ... it is likely that the majority of customers will not have their power restored [on Friday night],” said an ESB spokesman.

Storm Amy continues to hit Salthill, Galway.

Roads across western fringes of Co Galway were left impassible as a result of fallen trees and flooding. Drivers in several towns in Monaghan were also advised to avoid travelling through flooded roads.

There were traffic disruptions in west Cork, where motorists were advised to drive with caution in the Borlin Valley and Castledonovan near Bantry after heavy rain caused severe damage to roads in the area.

Irish Rail advised commuters that they would experience delays on DART services in Dublin. A 3:05pm Sligo to Connolly service was also delayed by about 30 minutes as a result of a branch blocking the line near Carrick-on-Shannon.

DAA spokesman Graeme McQueen said Storm Amy had been “making its presence felt at Dublin Airport over the course of the day, leading to some cancellations, diversions and delays”.

By 8pm, a total of 115 flights had been cancelled, while 18 inbound flights were diverted to other airports. Some inbound and outbound flights experienced delays due to the weather.

[ How Atlantic Hurricane Humberto becomes Ireland’s Storm AmyOpens in new window ]

Galway city seemed to escape serious flooding during the storm despite very high water levels on the river Corrib. There was localised street flooding in areas close to the Spanish Arch and Flood Street, but according to Labour Cllr Níall McNeilis, who owns a flood-prone business on Quay Street, local authority staff were out in force to clear blocked drains and relieve flooding.

Cork County Council reported more than 160mm of rain fell in the west of the county between Thursday morning and Friday evening, resulting in flooding and severe damage to road surfaces.

Met Éireann had earmarked the west and southwest as being at significant risk of flooding, particularly in mountainous areas of Kerry, west Cork, west Limerick and across counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim and Roscommon, due to the heavy and persistent rain on Thursday and Friday.

Water Safety Ireland has urged the public to exercise extreme caution near all bodies of water over the coming days.