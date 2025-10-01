Prison service ‘stretched beyond limits’, with number of prisoners without beds up 150%

In 2024 there were 209 committals for immigration issues, involving 204 prisoners

The number of prisoners sleeping on mattresses has increased by more than 150 per cent in the past year, with the Irish Prison Service saying it is “stretched beyond its limits” in its latest annual report.

There are now 213 prisoners sleeping on mattresses across the State, with the overall numbers in custody rising by almost 8 per cent at a daily average total of 4,941 people in 2024.

The Irish Prison Service’s 2024 annual report, published on Thursday, shows a significant increase in the numbers committed to custody compared with the previous year, with 766 more people (a total of 8,704) entering the State’s jails in 2024.

Of these, 77 per cent of sentences were for 12 months or less, with the breakdown of sex being 88 per cent male and 12 per cent female.

The most common offence among those who were sentenced in 2024 was theft, at 18 per cent, with organisational crime at 17 per cent and attempted or threatened murder and assault at 14 per cent.

[ Irish prison cells likely to be fitted with remote monitors following spike in inmate deathsOpens in new window ]

In 2024 there were 209 committals for immigration issues, involving 204 prisoners. This is a 65 per cent (+82) increase on the previous year.

Some 75 per cent of prisoners were Irish nationals, with 12 per cent from elsewhere in the EU, 4 per cent African, 3 per cent Asian, 1 per cent South American and 2 per cent British.

Most of those in custody last year (64 per cent) left school before passing their Leaving Certificate.

The annual report shows that 59 per cent of the prison population participated in educational programmes while in custody last year.

The prison service introduced 150 additional spaces in 2024, with over 90 more to be delivered in 2025, while in terms of staff, it has 3,740 full-time employees, including 271 newly recruited prison officers and 52 clerical staff.

The average annual cost for a prison space increased to €99,072, up 12 per cent from the previous year of €88,523.

Commenting on the latest figures, Caron McCaffrey, director general of the Irish Prison Service, said the last two years had “demanded a great deal from the Irish Prison Service, perhaps more than any point in recent memory.

“We’ve faced a steep rise in committals, longer sentences, and population levels that have stretched our capacity far beyond its limits. These pressures have not only tested our operations, they’ve tested those who work and live in our prisons,” Ms McCaffrey said.

“The sharp rise in the prison population highlights the urgent need to respond to future demand with a comprehensive capital strategy that must be supported by significant funding commitments,” she said.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan said he welcomed the report and the “dedication of prison staff ... despite significant operational challenges”.

“As Minister for Justice, I will continue working with the Prison Service to deliver vital infrastructure and ensure that our prison system remains fit for purpose, grounded in fairness, security, and meaningful reintegration,” he said.