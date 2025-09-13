Two cyclists die on Friday in Co Meath, Co Carlow incidents

Two cyclists were killed on the State's roads on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Two cyclists died in separate incidents on Friday in counties Carlow and Meath.

A man in his 20s was killed in a crash involving a car at Kilmeany, Co Carlow, at about 11pm on Friday.

It was the second cyclist death on Friday following that of an 80-year-old killed in a hit-and-run incident at Batterstown, Ballivor, Co Meath.

In the Carlow crash, the cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was transferred to the mortuary in Waterford University Hospital for a postmortem.

The road between the Tinryland junction and the M9 was closed overnight for a Garda examination.

Gardaí have asked any witnesses, specifically those travelling in the area between 10.45pm and 11.10pm on Friday, to contact them, and for anyone with video footage to make it available.

Anyone with information can contact Carlow Garda station on (059) 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any other station.