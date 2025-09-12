Cyclist (80s) dies following hit-and-run in Co Meath

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the fatal crash on the R156 shortly after 9.59am. Photograph: Alan Betson

A cyclist in his 80s has died following a hit-and-run incident at Batterstown, Ballivor, Co Meath, on Friday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the fatal crash on the R156 shortly after 9.59am. The vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene.

The cyclist was discovered unresponsive and removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

The road is currently closed and will be examined by gardaí.

They have appealed for witnesses and are particularly interested in the movements of heavy goods vehicles (rigid or articulated trucks) in the area at the time.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area of Batterstown, Ballivor, Co Meath, between 9.30am and 10.00am on Friday, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Trim Garda station on (046) 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.