Ireland

Motorcyclist (40s) dies following collision in Drogheda

Man sustains critical injuries in incident with van at John Street, Dublin Road

FILE GARDA STOCK A stock picture of the Garda badge logo. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 16, 2019. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
A Garda spokesman said road users who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to investigating officers. File photograph: PA
Kitty Holland
Sun Aug 31 2025 - 18:21

A motorcyclist in his 40s has died following a collision in Drogheda on Friday.

The man sustained critical injuries in the incident involving a van at John Street, Dublin Road, Drogheda, shortly before 7:10am on Friday.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Investigating gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to this collision.

READ MORE

‘The video is really awful’: German ambassador treating police assault of Irish person ‘very seriously’

Man in serious condition in hospital following Dublin city centre attack

‘Sick and inhumane’: student who got maximum Leaving Cert points loses out on course over random selection

Showjumping Ireland’s boardroom rocked by turmoil over claims of financial irregularities

A Garda spokesman said road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area of the Bull Ring and John Street between 7am and 7.10am on Friday, August 29th, are asked to make this available.

“An Garda Síochána is aware that footage of the incident is being circulated on online messaging platforms. Members of the public are strongly urged not to share this material out of respect for the deceased and their family,” said the spokesman.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041-9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Kitty Holland

Kitty Holland

Kitty Holland is Social Affairs Correspondent of The Irish Times