Motorcyclist (40s) dies following collision in Drogheda

A motorcyclist in his 40s has died following a collision in Drogheda on Friday.

The man sustained critical injuries in the incident involving a van at John Street, Dublin Road, Drogheda, shortly before 7:10am on Friday.

He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Investigating gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses to this collision.

A Garda spokesman said road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam, and were travelling in the area of the Bull Ring and John Street between 7am and 7.10am on Friday, August 29th, are asked to make this available.

“An Garda Síochána is aware that footage of the incident is being circulated on online messaging platforms. Members of the public are strongly urged not to share this material out of respect for the deceased and their family,” said the spokesman.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station on 041-9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666111 or any Garda station.”