Residential Tenancies Board chairman Owen Keegan resigns, two years into five-year term

Owen Keegan is one of five individuals since 2020 who have held the post of RTB director or interim director with responsibility for day-to-day command. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Former Dublin City Council chief Owen Keegan has resigned as chairman of the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), less than two years into a five-year term.

Amid strain in the housing sector with rents at a record high, Keegan’s departure heralds yet another leadership change in the body that regulates the private rental market.

The resignation leaves Minister for Housing James Browne with a new vacancy to fill, four months after the search for a “housing czar” led to Garret Doocey’s appointment as deputy secretary general in the Department of Housing, with a mandate to spur housing activation.

Keegan is one of five individuals since 2020 who have held the post of RTB director or interim director with responsibility for day-to-day command of the organisation. He became RTB chairman in November 2024 after eight months as interim director.

“I’ve stepped down for personal reasons,” Keegan said in reply to questions, declining to elaborate.

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“I served a period as interim director and was chairman coming up for two years and felt I’ve done my bit.”

The RTB said Keegan served as chairman at “a time of substantial progress and development” in the organisation. “His tenure included the RTB’s successful implementation of significant changes to rental law from 1[st] March 2026.”

The new rent controls marked the biggest shake-up of the sector in a decade, with landlords permitted to reset rents to market rates in between tenancies.

They overhauled rent pressure zone legislation, giving landlords the right to increase rents by 2 per cent or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower. Tenant security of tenure was also strengthened, with the introduction of six-year tenancies of “minimum duration”.

Still, the Opposition heavily criticised the new rules.

RTB director Rosemary Steen thanked Keegan for his “significant service” to the board.

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“Owen brought a wealth of experience and a long track record of public service to the RTB. He has made an important contribution to delivering a rental sector that works for the people of Ireland,” Steen said.

Steen was appointed director in September 2024 in succession to Keegan’s term as interim director. He took over in February 2024 from Niall Byrne, who was RTB director for two years from January 2022. Pádraig McGoldrick was RTB interim director after March 2020 in succession to former director Rosalind Carroll.

The Department of Housing said Browne accepted Keegan’s resignation, adding that a successor will be appointed in due course.

“I want to warmly thank Mr Keegan for his service in this role and his contribution to the work of the RTB, both as chair and previously in his term as interim director of the RTB,” the Minister said.

“He played a significant role in critical work around implementing the changes in rental legislation.”