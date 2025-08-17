Scaled-back India Independence Day celebration in Dublin after spate of attacks

Isabelle and Delfia from the Mudra School Of Indian Classical Dances in Stamullen, Co.Meath taking part in an event in Merrion Square, Dublin to mark India Day. Photograph: Dan Dennison/The Irish Times

A scaled-back celebration of India’s Independence Day was held in Dublin on Sunday following a spate of attacks on members of the Indian community in Ireland.

A larger event was due to take place at Farmleigh House in the Phoenix Park, but was postponed by the Ireland India Council earlier this week due to concerns that the way in which it was perceived online could be used to justify further violence.

Sunday’s event took place in Merrion Square and was organised by the Federation of Indian Communities in Ireland in partnership with Dublin City Council and other civic groups.

There was traditional Indian music and dance performances, street food stalls and art exhibitions .

Sheetal Yedge’s two daughters performed several music and dance acts on stage in front of a crowd of a few hundred people.

“We come every year and they like to participate every year, each time it’s something different,” Ms Yedge said.

She said the girls had been “preparing for quite a few months” and she was pleased to see them share their culture.

“We love Irish culture as well, so integrating the both of them together is a really great thing.”

Sayli Dixit (left) and Pradhnya Jadhav-Panse taking part in an event in Merrion Square, Dublin to mark India Day. Photograph: Dan Dennison/The Irish Times

Sisters Srikruthi and Srimanya, with their mum, practise their dance routine in Merrion Square. Photograph: Dan Dennison/The Irish Times

Ms Yedge’s daughters performed a dance recalling the story of an 18th-century Indian king who preserved local culture and heritage in spite of the British Empire’s invasion.

Ms Yedge’s eldest daughter, Saina, described it as “fast paced and really loud”.

“There’s all these drums and lots of instruments of different varieties,” she said.

Kuldeep Joshi, a director and treasurer of the federation and a coordinator of the event, said the occasion is “a celebration of our independence from British rule”.

Chiranjeevi and family take part in India Day. Photograph: Dan Dennison/The Irish Times

India Day attendees at Merrion Square, Dublin. Photograph: Dan Dennison/The Irish Times

Members of the Mudra School Of Indian Classical Dances, Stamullen, Co.Meath take part in an event in Merrion Square, Dublin to mark India Day.

This was mentioned by President Michael D Higgins earlier this week when he condemned attacks on Indian people, who he said have brought “immeasurable benefits” to the State.

He acknowledged a past “exchange of expertise” as the two countries drafted constitutions after gaining independence from the British, noting that Ireland’s connection with India was “neither recent nor superficial”.

People in attendance on Sunday were asked to stand for nAmhrán na bhFiann and Jana Gana Mana, the Indian national anthem, which were played at the beginning of the festivities.

“We came forward and we are still celebrating,” Mr Joshi said.

“The attacks are in isolation and they do not represent the entire Irish society, and you can see here all the Irish nationals are welcome, it’s such a welcoming country.”

He said he expected around 3,000 people would come over the course of the day.

Indian community representatives met Tánaiste Simon Harris and Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan to discuss the rise in reported attacks against Indians in Ireland, many of which gardaí believe were racially motivated hate crimes.

Indian ambassador to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra said many TDs and civic leaders had reassured him of the gravity with which the recent assaults were being treated.

“Nowhere else would you find such an outpouring of condemnation across a society of such attacks,” he added.