Twenty minute dinners packed with flavour that anyone can cook

Anna Haugh, from Tallaght, Co Dublin, is the chef proprietor of Myrtle restaurant in Chelsea, London, which she opened in 2019. The restaurant is named after the late Myrtle Allen, co-founder of Ballymaloe House. Haugh is also a TV presenter and host, and has just published her first cookbook.

She credits her mother with sparking her interest in cooking; she cooked alongside her in their family kitchen from her earliest days. “Cooking is in my bones and sharing it is in my nature,” says Haugh. Her new book is a collection of easy, approachable recipes designed to inspire and give confidence to home cooks. There is a 20-minute dinner chapter that will appeal to busy cooks everywhere, as well as one on weekend projects, needing a little more investment of time.

Cooking with Anna: Modern Home Cooking with Irish Heart, by Anna Haugh is published by Bloomsbury, with photography by Laura Edwards

Pea and cheddar burgers

I created these for a guest who I hadn’t realised was vegetarian. When I found out, I looked in my cupboards and pretty much all I had was a bag of frozen peas and some cheese! It didn’t look like a meal, but when I put it together it turned into a burger.

These are completely delicious: not only satisfying in flavour, but the texture of the seeds, the spicy horseradish kick and the sweet peas all really complement each other.

Pea and cheddar burgers from Cooking with Anna. Photograph: Laura Edwards

Makes : 6 Course : Dinner, lunch

Ingredients 150g canned butter beans (drained weight)

200g frozen peas, defrosted

1 egg

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

1 tablespoon sunflower seeds

2 heaped tablespoons self-raising flour

60g grated mature Cheddar cheese

Vegetable oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

To serve: bread rolls (I used blaa rolls for the photo, traditional in Ireland), horseradish sauce, sliced tomato, lettuce leaves

Tip the drained butter beans into a large bowl and mash with the end of a rolling pin. Tip in the defrosted peas and do the same. Season the mixture. Crack the egg into the mashed pea and bean mixture, add the poppy seeds and sunflower seeds and mix well. Stir in the flour, season again with salt and pepper, then add the cheese and give the mixture a good final mix. Heat up a dash of oil in a frying pan, then, using a tablespoon, spoon a big dollop of the bean mixture into the hot pan. Depending on how big you have formed them, this recipe should make four to six patties. While the patties are cooking, build your burger bun. Cut the bread rolls in half and dollop on some horseradish sauce straight out of the jar. Pile on the sliced tomato and lettuce. Keep checking the burgers, flipping, until golden brown on both sides. Use a spatula to transfer out of the pan straight into the bun, then serve.

Chicken fricassee with pesto and semi-dried tomatoes

The name here might sound fancy but, my goodness, is it a simple dish. There are layers upon layers of flavour but it’s easily put together while relaxing to a favourite podcast.

This needs only plain boiled baby potatoes added to make it into more of a meal, as the sauce is so delicious with the acidity of the tomatoes. There is already loads of flavour going on, so it’s nice to have an element on the plate that isn’t fighting for attention. If you don’t want to use semi-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives are a great alternative.

Chicken fricassee with pesto and semi-dried tomatoes from Cooking with Anna. Photograph: Laura Edwards

Serves : 2 Course : Dinner, lunch

Ingredients For the pesto:

1 tablespoon pine nuts

Bunch of basil

1 garlic clove, crushed or finely grated

1 lemon

40g (about 2½ tablespoons) extra virgin olive oil

20g (4 teaspoons) vegetable oil

40g finely grated Parmesan cheese, or vintage Cheddar

Sea salt

For the chicken:

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

300g skin-on boneless chicken thighs

1 garlic clove, finely sliced

1 shallot, finely sliced

100g white wine

100g chicken stock

40g salted butter

50g semi-dried tomatoes (the bright red ones)