Donegal conquer 14-man Kerry in heated Killarney clash

All-Ireland SFC, Round 1: Kerry 0-16 Donegal 2-20

They came, they saw, they conquered. Donegal, that is. Kerry don’t lose championship games in Killarney very often; indeed, in a 46-game run going back to 1995, they had lost only once in the championship. Well, they won’t forget the second.

A 10-point defeat to Donegal feels every bit as significant as it looks, and the reigning All-Ireland champions have some serious soul-searching to do after Donegal came south and looked every bit the team that sacked the Kingdom to the tune of 13 points in the league final two months ago.

Kerry had to play the entire second half with 14 men after Micheál Burns was singled out of an all-in melee after the first-half hooter. After what had been a lively and spiky first half – after which Donegal led by five at the break, 1-11 to 0-9 – the numerical disadvantage turned the second half into a procession for the hosts.

What the result means in the bigger picture remains to be seen, but how, or if, Kerry recover from this will be a test of all their mental and physical fortitude.

Kerry's Micheál Burns is shown a straight red by referee Seán Hurson before the second half begins. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

For Donegal, the performance put to bed any lingering doubts that their shock Ulster quarter-final defeat to Down might be anything more than a one-off blip. The league champions certainly took up where they left off in how they stripped Kerry of that title back in March.

Even before the ball was thrown in, there was a residual crankiness in the air: Michael Murphy getting a hefty welcome from a few Kerry players who hadn’t forgotten his heavy dig at Dylan Casey the last time the sides met.

Donegal’s response was for Ciarán Moore to put the ball in the Kerry net inside 90 seconds, with Oisín Gallen and Ryan McHugh firing over two-pointers to put Donegal 1-4 to 0-1 ahead after seven minutes.

Kerry, playing against a stiff wind, composed themselves and fired back with points from David and Paudie Clifford and Graham O’Sullivan, before Dylan Geaney hit back to back scores to make it 1-6 to 0-8 after 20 minutes.

David Clifford kicks a sideline for Kerry. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Langan raised Donegal’s third orange flag, Max Campbell then made it 1-9 to 0-8, before Gallen and Langan pushed the visitors into that five-point interval lead.

That might have been a manageable deficit for Kerry to bridge had they all their resources on the field, but Burns’ dismissal was a game-changer.

Gallen and Langan were on target early in the second half to extend Donegal’s lead and thereafter it was a masterclass in game management from Jim McGuinness’s side as Kerry were ran ragged.

Tony Brosnan tried to ignite an unlikely comeback with a two-pointer on 50 minutes to make it 1-14 to 0-11, but Murphy silenced the boos from the Kerry cohort of the 21,738 crowd with a point for 1-16 to 0-11, and substitute Shea Malone iced the victory with a goal four minutes from the end.

KERRY: S Murphy; E Looney, J Foley, D Casey; T Morley (0-0-1), M Breen, G O’Sullivan (0-0-1); M O’Shea, S O’Brien, D O’Connor; M Burns (0-0-1), K Evans, P Clifford (0-0-1), D Clifford (0-1-1f), D Geaney (0-0-3). Subs: E Healy for Morley (h-t), T Brosnan (0-1-2) for P Clifford (45 mins), B Ó Beaglaoich for O’Sullivan (45), J O’Connor for Evans (47), K Spillane for Geaney (56), C Trant (0-0-1) for O’Brien (59).

DONEGAL: G Mulreany, M Campbell (0-0-1), B McCole, P Mogan (0-0-2), R McHugh (0-1-0), E Gallagher, F Roarty, C McGonagle, H McFadden, J McGee (0-0-1), M Langan (0-1-3), C Moore (1-0-1), O Gallen (0-1-3), C O’Donnell, M Murphy 0-1. Subs: S O’Donnell (0-0-1) for McHugh (inj, h-t), S Malone (1-0-1) for Gallen (56 mins), R McHugh for Roarty (59), D Ó Baoill for Murphy (60), T Carr for McFadden (63), S Martin for Campbell (64).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).