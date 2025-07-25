Fermanagh shooting: Vigil remembers ‘devoted mother’ Vanessa Whyte and her ‘gifted’ children

Candles surround a photograph of shooting victims Vanessa Whyte (45) and her children, James (14) and Sara (13), during a vigil at Maguiresbridge Primary School, in Co Fermanagh, a school attended by James and Sara Whyte. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The air was heavy with silence as hundreds gathered beneath the soft glow of candlelight to remember three lives tragically lost in a horrific shooting incident in Co Fermanagh this week.

Just over a mile from the scene where the terrible events unfolded, crowds assembled at Maguiresbridge Primary School on Friday evening to pay their respects to the late Vanessa Whyte (45) and her teenage children, James (14) and Sara (13).

All three tragically died just two days earlier in an incident that has plunged this quiet rural community into profound grief.

Vanessa Whyte pictured with her daughter Sara Rutledge and son James Rutledge. All three died following a shooting in Co Fermanagh. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire

A murder investigation has since been launched, while an adult male remains in a “serious” condition in hospital.

Heartbreak, sadness, and shock were written large on the faces of those who turned out for the vigil. Among them were local residents, members of the sporting community, and high-profile political figures, including First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

A book of condolence was opened at the primary school earlier that day.

Local clergy offered prayers and readings, and a two-minute silence was then observed. In that quiet moment, the enormity of what has befallen this community came into full focus.

The vigil offered a chance for those who knew Vanessa, James, and Sara to reflect on happier times.

Innes Redmond, a former employer of Vanessa, expressed his disbelief.

“She was a lovely person, truly lovely,” he said. “A hard worker, down-to-earth, no-nonsense. She was effective and accomplished a great deal in her career.

“She was a devoted mother to her children. She loved her cattle too. She adored her Simmental cows. I have such great memories of her.”

Former colleague, Julie Wood, also paid a warm tribute.

“There’s a real sense of disbelief,” she said. “We just can’t believe this has happened to Vanessa, a strong, vibrant woman with so much life in advance of her. She was a wonderful mum, and her clients adored her.

“People are in shock. It’s so tragic.”

Honor Irvine, principal of Maguiresbridge Primary School, took the opportunity to reflect on the profound impact James and Sara had during their time at the school.

“James and Sara both attended Maguiresbridge Primary School. They were only a year apart – Irish twins, you could say.

“For eight years, the children and their family were very much a part of our school community.

“James and Sara were great fun, very gifted in their schoolwork, but they also excelled at every sport they tried. They had a background in GAA and hurling, loved cricket, netball -anything like that.

“They were very outdoorsy children. They loved farming, and their mum had them involved from a young age.”

Like so many in the community, Ms Irvine is struggling to come to terms with the events of Wednesday morning. However, in some small way, the vigil has provided solace to a stricken community.

“It has been comforting today,” she said. “The vigil has given people the chance to come together in grief, to mourn, and to comfort one another.”

The vigil drew to a close, marking the first tentative steps by this community to move forward amid the darkness. Just down the road, the scene at Drummeer Road remains closed off by the PSNI, as detectives continue to work to establish the full circumstances.

Ms Whyte, originally from Barefield, Co Clare, attended secondary school in Coláiste Muire in Ennis and moved to Fermanagh several years ago.

The Village Rural Development Association which has organised the book of condolence, said the vigil provided an opportunity for people to come together and support each other.

The impact of this tragedy will stay with this close-knit community for years to come.

– Additional reporting PA