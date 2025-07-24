What is your experience of ready-meals from Irish supermarkets?

Food safety recall due to listerlia outbreak: Do you usually buy ready-meals from Irish supermarkets?

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) recalled 141 different types of ready-made products on Wednesday after they were linked to a listeria outbreak that has resulted in one death.

Are you someone who regularly buys ready-made meals and found a product you had eaten or have bought is on the list of affected items? We want to hear from you about your experience.

Or are you someone who would usually pick up a ready-made meal in the supermarket and are reconsidering in future after this news?

In total, nine cases of listeriosis have been identified and the FSAI is investigating the “extensive” outbreak.

The products are sold in Tesco, SuperValu, Centra and Aldi, among other outlets across the country.

The affected meals include chicken curries, lasagnes, bolognaises, pasta bakes, cottage pies and chow meins. Affected side dishes include ready-made mashed potatoes, carrots and peas, green cabbage and pilau rice.

Are these items you’d find on your shopping list?

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.