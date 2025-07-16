Girl (12) who died in Tipperary swimming accident ‘shone like a light’, funeral hears

Freya Tobin died after getting into difficulty in the River Suir, Co Tipperary. Photograph via Facebook

Mourners at the funeral of 12-year-old Freya Tobin have heard she “shone like a light, even on the darkest of days”.

Freya, from the village of Newcastle, Co Tipperary, died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the River Suir last Friday.

At Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Newcastle on Wednesday, Claire Moloney, principal of Scoil Mhuire, Caisleán Nua, read a eulogy on behalf of Freya’s mother Shannen.

Mourners heard Freya was named after the goddess of love and “by God did she honour that name”. She filled her family’s life with “so much love” and had a “funny, happy and caring personality”.

The eulogy said: “Freya was not only my daughter but my best friend and my rock. She shone like a light even on the darkest of days. I was so proud of how much love she brought to everyone no matter where she was.

“I’ll never forget the way Freya would light up a room just by entering it. The brightness she brought will never fade.”

Ms Moloney continued to relay Freya’s mother’s words. Mourners were told that a family’s world came crashing down when “our angel was taken from us so suddenly”.

The school principal went on to thank all who helped the emergency services and who risked their lives, as well as Cork University Hospital, and the staff, pupils and management at the school Freya was a sixth-class pupil in. Ms Moloney also thanked neighbours, friends and Fr Michael Toomey, who presided over the funeral Mass.

Freya’s friend Sean paid tribute to her, saying she was a “wonderful person inside and out”. “Freya could make me laugh at any time and I mean belly laugh at the most random things. I have great memories, actually too many to count,” he said.

“She was like my other half. I actually don’t know what I am going to do without her. This is not something I thought I would be facing. There will be so much fun up there [in heaven]. Nothing will ever replace our friendship. Goodbye and I’ll never forget you. From your dear friend Sean.”

Fr Toomey said: “There are times in life that we are left speechless . . . Nothing I can say to reverse that process. It all seems wrong. The reason you feel this way is because you love her.”