What we know about the proposed Iran ceasefire deal

US president Donald Trump has said a “memorandum of understanding” in talks to end the US-Israel war on Iran “has been largely negotiated”. Photograph: Allison Robbert/The New York Times)

US president Donald Trump has said a “memorandum of understanding” in talks to end the US-Israel war on Iran “has been largely negotiated”.

Official details of the deal remain scant and it remains possible some aspects of the memo could change, but here is what we know so far about the potential agreement that could bring an end to the war.

What could be included in the agreement?

The deal would involve a 60-day ceasefire extension during which the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened with no tolls, Iran could freely sell oil, and talks on limiting Iran’s nuclear programme would be held, a US official told Axios.

Iran would also agree to clear the mines it has deployed in the strait and not impose any tolls on ships. In exchange, the US would lift its blockade on Iranian ports that has been in effect since April13th, Axios reported.

The US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, said on Sunday the deal could achieve “a completely open” strait of Hormuz “without tolls” if successful. Iranian media reported, however, that the strait of Hormuz would remain under Iranian control.

The deal would reportedly unfreeze some Iranian assets being held in banks outside Iran.

Hostilities would reportedly be halted on all fronts, including Israel and Lebanon.

What is probably not going to be included?

A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Sunday that Tehran had not agreed to hand over its highly enriched uranium stockpile.

The source said Iran’s nuclear issue was not part of the preliminary agreement with the US. The New York Times, citing two US officials, had reported that Tehran had expressed a willingness to give up its stockpile.

However, the issue would only be addressed during negotiations.

Even if Tehran does agree to give up some of its stockpile, there has been no mention of how this would happen in practice.

There has also been little mention of Iran’s ballistic missile programme or the curbing of support for its regional allies such as Hizbullah in Lebanon or the Houthis in Yemen. - Guardian.