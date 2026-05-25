Ireland more exposed to economic risks of AI than other countries, says IMF

The International Monetary fund says Ireland's economy is more exposed to AI than many other advanced economies. Photograph: Stephen Collins /Collins Photos

Ireland is “relatively more exposed” to artificial intelligence (AI) than many of the world’s advanced economies, the IMF is warning. It says the State is vulnerable to “novel” economic risks that the technology poses to employment and also to financial markets.

In a preliminary report on the findings of its latest mission to Ireland publishe don Monday, the Washington, DC-based fund says that AI can be associated with “productivity gains”.

However, it says that realising those gains requires continuous reskilling and upskilling of the labour force.

Facebook parent, Meta, is cutting 20 per cent of its Irish workforce – 350 jobs – as the group looks to make savings to fund its investment in AI.

Separately, software group Oracle has told the Irish Government that it plans to axe some 150 Irish jobs, about 15 per cent of its workforce in the Republic, as it group deals with a cash crunch related to spending on AI.

Without policies that help workers adapt and “acquire new skills”, the IMF says that some people can be left behind, undermining “inclusive” economic growth.

Against this backdrop, the Coalition should also look at policies, including “affordable housing”, that make it easier for workers to move between jobs and geographic areas for employment, it says.

Separately, the agency said the Coalition will need to look at temporary budget measures to support households in the aftermath of the inflation shock caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

However, the IMF says measures should be “temporary” and “targeted” at the vulnerable, rather than broad-based ones like “tax cuts, subsidies and price controls”.

Minister for Finance, Simon Harris said last week that he considers “cutting people’s income tax and allowing people to keep more of their own money” as “an important thing to do when people are under cost-of-living pressures”.

On Saturday, the IMF said European Union countries will face large bills for defence, energy and pensions in the next 15 years, suggesting a mix of reforms, consolidation and joint borrowing as a way to manage that.

“If left unchecked, public debt will be on an unsustainable path. Under unchanged policy, debt of the average European country would reach ​130 percent of GDP by 2040 — roughly doubling from today,” the IMF said in a paper used as a basis for EU finance ⁠ministers’ discussions at an informal meeting in Nicosia.

The paper said that to prevent such a scenario, ‌EU ‌countries must ​improve incentives for citizens to move around the 27-nation bloc to find work and for companies to hire them.

The EU should also integrate its ⁠energy markets, make it easier for citizens’ ​savings to flow across the bloc into profitable investments ​and unify laws that now often differ from country to country. Pension reforms and a higher retirement age would ‌also help, it said.

More to follow...