Nurse who died running Edinburgh half marathon left ‘an indelible mark’

Olivia Tuohy (24) from Ennis died after participating in the Edinburgh half marathon in May. Photograph: rip.ie

The requiem mass of a young nurse from Clare who died after participating in the Edinburgh half marathon last month has heard that she was a “bright and beautiful spirit” who left “an indelible mark” on those she loved.

Olivia Tuohy (24), from Ennis, died on May 25th last. She worked at the Royal Infirmary in Edinburgh, having graduated from Queen Margaret University.

Her parents, Kieran and Liz, shared memories of their “bubbly and kind-hearted daughter” with mourners at Ennis Cathedral today.

Liz Tuohy said that they immediately booked a flight from Dublin to Edinburgh when they received the news of what had happened to Olivia at the marathon.

“When we were travelling up to Dublin to go to Edinburgh, we were near the airport and the next thing, my sister said ‘Oh my God, look at the rainbow.’ There is this big, massive double rainbow – the wildest, biggest [rainbow]. I just remember saying ‘Fly High, baby girl’.”

“I would just like to say to family and friends that whenever you see a rainbow, think of Olivia because she will be flying high.”

Mrs Tuohy thanked family and friends for their “unwavering support” in the aftermath of the tragedy. She also expressed her appreciation for the medics and runners who went to the aid of Olivia in Edinburgh.

She also took tine to thank the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust for all of their efforts on behalf of the family.

Kieran Tuohy said Olivia had a “short” yet “beautiful life” and had left them with countless memories which they will treasure.

Mr Tuohy spoke of his pride in having seen his daughter pass her driving test on her first attempt after an inauspicious start when he was tasked with teaching her the basics.

He said the lesson involved the slamming of doors, strong words, apologies and a promise that “tomorrow there will be no shouting”.

Her brother Stephen urged mourners to capture images of their loved ones “because you might not have the person sitting beside you right now forever”.

Olivia’s boyfriend Michael said that there was “nothing left unsaid” between him and the “kind, beautiful, gorgeous soul” with whom he had shared so many happy times.

Offertory symbols included a football and hurley, her nursing uniform, badge and a memory book from staff in the Royal Infirmary, a shopping bag and an Aperol Spritz glass.

Burial followed at Drumcliffe Cemetery. A guard of honour was provided at the funeral by some of the clubs with whom Olivia had played before her relocation to Scotland.

Ms Tuohy played football with Banner Ladies and camogie with Eire Óg. She was also a junior player with Ennis Lawn Tennis and Badminton Club.

She is survived by her parents Kieran and Liz and her brother Stephen and his partner Laura, her partner Michael and his parents Maria-Elena and Steven, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and her friends in Ireland and Edinburgh.