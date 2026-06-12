Man (30s) dies following crash in Co Tipperary

The road is closed and local diversions are in place while gardaí investigate the scene. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

A man in his 30s has died following a road crash in Co Tipperary on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at Ballynagrana, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary, on Thursday at approximately 4.45pm, with a motorcycle and a car colliding.

The driver of a motorcycle, a man (aged in his 30s), was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a postmortem will take place.

The car driver (a man aged in his 40s) was taken to Tipperary University Hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place while gardaí investigate the scene. They have appealed for witnesses or those with relevant camera footage from the area to come forward.

It is the 78th death on Irish roads this year. Garda statistics as of this morning showed fatalities tracking five higher than the same time in 2025.

The death is the ninth of a motorcyclist in 2026.