Motorcyclist involved in collision with Garda Kevin Flatley dies in hospital

Garda Kevin Flatley who was killed at a checkpoint in Dublin after being struck by a motorbike.

The motorcyclist involved in the checkpoint collision that killed Garda Kevin Flatley last month has died.

The man, who was in his 30s, was admitted to hospital after the incident at Lissenhall near Swords, North Dublin, on May 11th.

Gardaí said the man was pronounced dead at Beaumont Hospital on Saturday evening.

Garda family liaison officers are providing ongoing support and information to both families involved.

Garda Flatley (49), who lived in the Balbriggan area, was hit by a motorcycle while carrying out a speed checkpoint.

Investigations are ongoing.