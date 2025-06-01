Motorcyclist involved in collision with Garda Kevin Flatley dies in hospital

The motorcyclist involved in the checkpoint collision that killed Garda Kevin Flatley last month has died.
The man, who was in his 30s, was admitted to hospital after the incident at Lissenhall near Swords, North Dublin, on May 11th.
Gardaí said the man was pronounced dead at Beaumont Hospital on Saturday evening.
Garda family liaison officers are providing ongoing support and information to both families involved.
‘There’s a menace, an edge to life in America that wasn’t there before. And the possibility of dark stuff’
‘He is 13 and he’s huge. He will be the next Wayne Dundon’: Limerick on edge as a new generation takes over gangland
The Macron shove is not a sign of a very French love story, but something more disturbing
Who is Michael Kelley, the man questioned over the murder of Michael Gaine?
Garda Flatley (49), who lived in the Balbriggan area, was hit by a motorcycle while carrying out a speed checkpoint.
Investigations are ongoing.