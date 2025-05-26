Mary Ronan, separated wife of developer Johnny Ronan, leaves estate valued at €5.6 million

Mary Ronan, who died last year, left an estate of €5.6 million. Photograph: RIP.ie

Mary Ronan, separated wife of property developer Johnny Ronan, left an estate valued at €5.6 million, according to documents lodged in the State’s Probate Office in May.

Ms Ronan, born Mary Tilson and originally from Newtown, Co Waterford, died at Dublin’s Blackrock Clinic on August 14th last year.

She and Mr Ronan had three children and while they separated, according to reports, they never divorced.

Ms Ronan’s address was listed at Leeson Park, Dublin 6 and formerly Dargle, Enniskerry.

The Probate Office has also published a grant of probate for Pat Veale, former managing director of the property company PJ Walls Group. Mr Veale with an address at Church Road in Killiney, died unexpectedly on 1st of June 2023. He left an estate valued at €6.9 million.

During his career at PJ Walls the business became one of the most recognisable names in construction in Ireland. The company was the subject of a management buyout in 2015.

Estate agent and interior designer Judith Giltinane of Donnybrook and formerly of Ballyboughal, Dublin, left an estate valued at €28.6 million, according to the grant of probate in connection with her will.

Ms Giltinane who whose business Hollybrook Estates dealt in interior design and property in the Ballyboughal and Ashbourne areas, died on January 28th, 2024, at St Vincent’s hospital, Elm Park, after a short illness. She was predeceased by her husband John Mullen of Donnybrook and formerly of Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

In other wills, Martin St John O’Gara of Hollybrook Road, Clontarf, who died at the Beacon Hospital on August 7th last, left an estate valued at €4.06 million.

John James Hurley of Clonpadden, Arklow, Co Wicklow, who died on May 24th, 2023, left an estate valued at €3.29 million.

Patrick Brian Timothy Buckley of Oakley Road, Ranelagh, Dublin, who died on October 28th, 2024, left an estate valued at €2.9 million.

Michael McCaffrey of Cavangarden, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, who died on May 30th, 2022, left an estate valued at €2.8 million.

Dennis Woods of Military Road, Killiney, Co Dublin, left an estate valued at €2.56 million when he died on October 24th, 2024.

Mary Donohoe of Sandycove Road, Dún Laoghaire, who died on July 4th, 2024, at the Dargle Vale Nursing Home, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, left an estate of €2.49 million.

Michael Conneely of Brighton Square, Rathgar, who died on May 21st, 2024, left an estate valued at €2.235 million.

Stephen Brown of Granitefield, Rochestown Avenue, Co Dublin, left an estate valued at €2.32 million when he died on February 9th, 2024.

The sums referred to in files are gross values of estates, which include all of a person’s assets. This would typically include the value of the family home or farm.