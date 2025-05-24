Woman pedestrian (60s) dies following collision in Co Meath

The road was closed pending technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. It was expected to remain closed until mid-afternoon on Sunday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian, at Dublin Road (R135), in Ashbourne, Co Meath, on Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of the collision, which occurred at about 7.10pm.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was removed to Our Lady’s Hospital, Navan, where a postmortem examination is expected to place.

The male driver and passenger of the car, aged in their 20s, were conveyed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The road was closed pending technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. It was expected to remain closed until mid-afternoon on Sunday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the area between 6.30pm and 7.30pm on Saturday are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on (01) 801 0600, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.