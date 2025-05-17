Ireland

Man (60s) dies after crash in Co Galway

Gardaí appealing for witnesses after single vehicle incident in Tuam on Friday evening

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
A man has died after a single vehicle crash near Tuam, Co Galway. Photograph: file picture
Sat May 17 2025 - 10:06

A man in his 60s has died after a crash in Tuam, Co Galway, on Friday evening.

The vehicle he was driving hit a tree on a local road in Blackacre shortly after 10.30pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single vehicle collision. The man, who was the sole occupant, was unresponsive and taken to University Hospital Galway, where he later died.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination by Garda collision investigators, with local diversions in place.

READ MORE

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area, including road users with camera or dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda station at 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.