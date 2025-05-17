Man (60s) dies after crash in Co Galway

A man has died after a single vehicle crash near Tuam, Co Galway. Photograph: file picture

A man in his 60s has died after a crash in Tuam, Co Galway, on Friday evening.

The vehicle he was driving hit a tree on a local road in Blackacre shortly after 10.30pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single vehicle collision. The man, who was the sole occupant, was unresponsive and taken to University Hospital Galway, where he later died.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination by Garda collision investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area, including road users with camera or dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam Garda station at 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.