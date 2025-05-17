Annual Garda memorial day made ‘more poignant’ by recent killing of colleague

'Our roll of honour now stands at 90 gardaí,' Garda Commissioner tells mourners

This year’s annual Garda memorial day was described as particularly poignant coming just days after the killing of an officer on duty.

Garda Kevin Flatley died last Sunday after being struck by a motorcycle at a speed checkpoint in Co Dublin.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris were among the crowds of mourners who attended the funeral service for the 49-year-old married father of two in Balbriggan on Friday.

On Saturday, Garda Flatley’s parents were among those who attended the annual memorial day at Dublin Castle.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan described the day as “particularly poignant” following the recent loss of Garda Flatley.

“My immediate thoughts are with his wife Una and their two children Aoife and Erin, his parents, his family and his friends,” he said.

“I offer my condolences again to them at this deeply sad time.

“I also offer my condolences to the men and women Garda Flatley worked with in the roads policing division, and indeed all of his colleagues in the wider Garda family.”

He said Garda Flatley “typified the ethos of An Garda Síochána”.

“He worked in service of those he lived alongside,” he said.

“I am very conscious that Garda Flatley died doing what gardaí do every day across the country, working to keep us all safe. His death is a stark reminder to all of us of the very real dangers involved in being a member of An Garda Síochána.

“Today is an opportunity for us to remember and recognise the selflessness and bravery of those who are gone ... having been killed in the line of duty.”

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said he wanted to “particularly welcome” Garda Flatley’s parents Michael and Breda to the service.

“His tragic death serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the dangers faced by gardaí daily in the course of their duties ... Very sadly, our roll of honour now stands at 90 gardaí. Soon Kevin’s name will join the 89 other names etched on our Garda memorial here, and on each Garda memorial day when we gather here in these beautiful surroundings we will remember Kevin and all those killed in the line of duty.

“Today we honour their service to this country, their commitment to making Ireland a safer place, their contribution to society and the State.”