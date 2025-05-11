Garda killed on checkpoint duty in Dublin named as Kevin Flatley

Gardai at the scene of a road traffic collision on the R132 at Lanestown, Co Dublin, where Garda Kevin Flatley was killed on Sunday afternoon. Photograph: Alan Betson

An on-duty garda who was killed while carrying out a checkpoint in north Dublin on Sunday has been named as Garda Kevin Flatley.

Garda Flatley was hit by a motorcycle near Lanestown just before 1pm. The motorcyclist is in a serious condition following the collision.

It is understood the garda (49), a member of the Roads Policing Unit, was conducting a speed checkpoint in the area when the incident occurred.

The garda suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 30s, was transported by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

In a statement, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris paid tribute to Garda Flatley, who was attached to the Roads Policing Unit in Dublin Castle.

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of all personnel in An Garda Síochána, are with Kevin’s family and friends,” he said.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The road has been closed and the scene preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The local coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified and traffic diversions have been put in place.

Garda Flatley was a well-respected member of the force with 26 years of experience. He was the father of two young children.

He is the 90th member of the Garda to be killed in the line of duty since the foundation of the force more than a century ago.

“Kevin was on duty this afternoon, serving the public by endeavouring in keeping them safe on our roads,” the commissioner said.

“His death is a terrible reminder of the dangers faced by gardaí. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.”

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan also paid tribute to Garda Flatley.

“Very sadly, this brave garda has died in the line of duty, serving and protecting the community. I know his death will bring heartbreak to his family, friends, loved ones and his colleagues in An Garda Síochána across the whole country,” he said.

“The women and men of An Garda Síochána go out to work every day to keep Ireland safe. They put the welfare of others ahead of themselves, as they work to shield us from harm and to strengthen our communities.”

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien said the death was a tragedy and appealed for anyone with information to contact gardaí immediately.

Mark O’Meara, president of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), said gardaí are numbed “by the sudden and devastating loss of a colleague, friend and member of the Garda family”.

“Today our thoughts and prayers are with our fallen member, his wife and children and his family, as well as his wide circle of friends and colleagues,” he said.

“We have lost a wonderful friend and colleague and he will never be forgotten for what he gave to public service and what he meant to his colleagues.”

Ronan Clogher, general secretary of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI), described the news as “devastating” and called it “a dark day” for An Garda Síochána.

“We are in shock and numbed at the news this afternoon. No Garda shift is ever routine, but this one has ended in the most horrendous of circumstances,” he said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased member. It is not easy for Garda colleagues today so please keep them in your thoughts.”

AGSI president Declan Higgins appealed for anyone in a position to provide information to come forward.

“I would ask the public to respond to calls for any information as they work on this investigation. There will be tough days ahead and we really ask for the public’s support,” he said.

In a statement confirming the death, Garda headquarters appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage, including dashcam recordings, and were in the area at the time are urged to provide this material to investigating gardaí,” it said.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda station at 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”