Ireland weather: Potential for thundery downpours tomorrow before sunshine returns

Sunny conditions are forecast to return later in the week. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

There will be mixed weather to begin the week before more settled and sunny conditions return over the coming days and for next weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures are to reach between 22 and 23 degrees later in the week.

There will be spells of sunshine over the western half of the country on Monday, with cloudier conditions further east, along with scattered patches of rain and drizzle, the forecaster said.

Highest temperatures will be between 15 and 19 degrees in moderate northerly winds, but fresher on Atlantic coasts.

READ MORE

Tuesday will bring sunny spells and showers, with some possible heavy or thundery downpours in the afternoon and evening. However, northern parts will likely hold dry.

Highest temperatures will be between 18 to 23 degrees generally, warmest in the west, in a moderate easterly breeze. It will become dry overnight with clear spells.

There will be sunshine to begin on Wednesday, with showers developing in the west and southwest later on. Highest temperatures will be between 16 and 22 degrees, and coolest near the east coast.

Thursday will also likely be a dry day with long spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures will be between 16 and 23 degrees, warmest in the west and southwest.

Friday will be dry with long spells of sunshine and highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees.

Met Éireann said high pressure will likely become dominant through the weekend, bringing “mainly fine and settled conditions”.

Highest temperatures will be in the high teens or low 20s.