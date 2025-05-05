Lucky escape for driver after car breaches sea wall in Dunmore East

A car went partly through a sea wall in Dunmore East in the early hours of Monday morning in Dunmore East, Co Waterford. Photograph: Sarah Slater

A car driver made a lucky escape in the early hours of Monday morning after his vehicle went partly through a sea wall in Co Waterford.

The incident occurred at about 2am at the popular strand in the picturesque seaside village of Dunmore East.

Fire units and gardai were called to the scene and confirmed that they responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a Volkwagen car and a wall. The male driver, aged in his late teens, was uninjured.

As a result of the crash, in which both the car and wall were badly damaged, access to the beach has been restricted as a precaution, with the damaged section of the wall, which is located at the access point on to the beach, having become unsafe.