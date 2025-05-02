Gardaí appeal for witnesses to hit-and-run incident with scrambler in Dublin city centre

Women in her 60s was struck as she crossed the road at Gardiner Street at approximately 7.30pm at Gardiner Street Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times

Gardaí are investigating a hit-and-run road traffic collision in which a woman was knocked over and seriously injured by a driver on an electronic scrambler.

The female pedestrian, aged in her 60s, was struck by the bike as she crossed the road at Gardiner Street on Thursday at approximately 7.30pm.

The woman was conveyed to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital, and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital, for treatment of serious injuries.

The road was closed for technical examination, and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris gave permission to gardaí in January this year to pursue the drivers of electric scramblers which he believed are increasingly being used for crimes.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area, yesterday evening, Thursday 1st May 2025, between 6.45pm and 7.45pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.