‘Intelligent, gentle’ orangutan who has been in Dublin Zoo since 1984 dies

Dublin Zoo has announced the death of a “much-loved” 44-year-old orangutan.

The northwest Bornean, called Leonie, was at the heart of the zoo’s orangutan family since she arrived from Rotterdam Zoo in 1984, the zoo said.

Dublin Zoo team leader Ciarán McMahon, who met Leonie in 1995 when he was a young zookeeper, said it was hard to put into words how much the primate meant to zoo staff.

“She became not only a cornerstone of our orangutan group but, in many ways, the quiet and quirky matriarch of Dublin Zoo,” he said.

“I had the privilege of watching her grow from a young adolescent into an extraordinary mother. She was incredibly intelligent, gentle and wise.

“While she was loving towards all our keepers, she was known for having a soft spot for the male staff – a bit of a flirt, we used to say,” he added.

Mr McMahon said the orangutan’s level of comprehension was “astonishing”. She would calmly observe the team and often mimic their behaviour, he said.

“Orangutans are known for this, but Leonie’s abilities were exceptional.”

Famous among keepers was Leonie’s “fringe”, which she would groom “with the utmost care” every morning, he said – a little ritual that made everyone love her even more.

She was affected by the loss of her mate Sibu last year. The pair arrived in Dublin Zoo together in 1984 and been “inseparable companions”.

Her health declined in recent months due to age-related issues that impacted her heart and breathing.

“Despite expert care, including consultation with human cardiac specialists, her condition worsened. With heavy hearts, we made the decision to let her go peacefully,” Mr McMahon said.