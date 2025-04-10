Funeral for Colin Farrell’s father to be held in Dublin

Eamon Farrell, father of Oscar nominated actor Colin Farrell, will be buried on Saturday after a ceremony close to his home in Glasnevin, Dublin.

Mr Farrell died on Wednesday following “a long illness bravely borne” in the care of his family and the staff of the Whitworth Ward in Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

The former proprietor of Health Matters, and one time Shamrock Rovers player, who was in his 80s, is described in his death notice on RIP.ie as having been the ‘beloved’ husband of Eileen, the “loving father” of his adult children Eamon, Catherine, Claudine and Colin and the “beloved brother” of the late Tommy, Maureen and Sean.

He will also be sadly missed by the mother of his children Rita, his eight step children, his five grandchildren, his extended family, neighbours and friends.

READ MORE

[ Ralph Fiennes: ‘I don’t feel any need to slow down. Opportunities come my way – and I can’t say no’Opens in new window ]

Golden Globe winning actor Colin once wrote a poem to his father for a charity book called Sons and Fathers. The book was in aid of the Irish Hospice Foundation.

Mr Farrell, who was formerly of Castleknock in Dublin, will lie in repose at his home in Glasnevin on Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm. His funeral mass will take place at 10am on Saturday at the Church of Lady of Victories on Ballymun road. It will be followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. Both services can be viewed online.