Large wildfires break out in Co Kerry

Fires broke out in Co Kerry on Monday night with dramatic scenes visible from the Kenmare to Sneem road.

The wildfires lit up the hillside and seemed to consist of a number of distinct and separate gorse fires, despite an annual gorse-burning ban coming into effect on March 1st.

Firefighters are battling a major blaze in Co Kerry.



The gorse fire is on a stretch of road between Kenmare and Sneem.



Motorists are advised to avoid the area for safety reasons.

Writing on X, eyewitness Paul Byrne said firefighters were battling a big blaze in Co Kerry. Mr Byrne posted a video of fires spilling on to the side of the road.

Killarney restaurateur Paul Treyvaud posted a photo of the hillside in flames.

Photo does it no justice. Big fire on the way down to Sneem.

The Garda Press Office addressed enquiries to the fire brigade. Attempts to contact Kerry County Fire Service were not successful.

The fires were the latest in a series of outbreaks on hillsides in the area in recent days. Last week, firefighters from Sneem, Caherciveen and Killarney prevented a large gorse fire from reaching seven houses in Caherdaniel. Kerry Fire Service also responded to furze fires in Scartaglin and Glanbeg on the same night.

The latest fires occurred as Minister for Nature and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan issued a statement saying: “Wildfires have a devastating impact on nature, on communities and on National Parks and Nature Reserves. Wildlife may die from heat and smoke, habitats and food sources may be destroyed and vegetation severely impacted. The impact can be irreparable and have long-term negative consequences.”