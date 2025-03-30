Two West of Ireland Catholic dioceses united under one bishop as Church continues to downsize

The Catholic Church in Ireland must review its structures “to make sure that they are appropriate to the needs of the 21st century,” said Bishop of Elphin Kevin Doran at his installation as Bishop of Achonry on Sunday.

This was necessary so that “we can more effectively carry out the mission that is entrusted to us by Jesus himself,” he said. “All our structures must serve that purpose,” he said.

Last month Bishop Doran was appointed Bishop of Achonry by the Vatican as part of the Church’s plans to reduce the number of bishops/dioceses in Ireland. In April last year he was appointed Administrator of Achonry when its then Bishop, Paul Dempsey, was appointed an Auxiliary Bishop of Dublin.

At his installation on Sunday afternoon as Bishop of Achonry, in the Cathedral of the Annunciation and St Nathy, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, Bishop Doran compared himself to the father who had two sons, in the parable of the prodigal son.

“As you will appreciate, the image of the Father who has two sons, has a particular resonance for a bishop who has two dioceses, so as I renew my commitment today to serve you, the people of our two dioceses, I ask your prayers and your practical support in being the bishop I am called to be,” he said.

Bishop Doran’s installation concludes the Church’s plans to reduce its six West of Ireland dioceses to three. In April of last year, Archbishop of Tuam Frances Duffy was appointed Administrator of Killala diocese on the retirement of then Bishop of Killala John Fleming.

In May 2022, the dioceses of Galway and Clonfert were united under Bishop Michael Duignan.

Since 2018 the Catholic Primate and Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin has also been Administrator of the small Co Down diocese of Dromore. That followed the resignation of then Bishop of Dromore John McAreavey in a controversy over his handling of child abuse allegations against the late Fr Malachy Finnegan.

With Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown due to retire next month, there has been speculation that Derry and Raphoe (Donegal) dioceses may also be united under one bishop. Raphoe has had no bishop since Bishop Alan McGuckian was transferred to Belfast as Bishop of Down and Connor in February of last year.

Next year the bishops of two other smaller diocese are due to retire; Bishop of Clogher (mainly Monaghan) Larry Duffy and Bishop of Cloyne (mainly east Cork) William Crean. This, it has been speculated, may prompt the Church authorities to amalgamate both with neighbouring, larger dioceses.

There has also been discussion around the possible amalgamation of the two south-eastern dioceses of Ossory (Kilkenny) and Ferns (Wexford) under one bishop