Roscommon flooding: Temporary pipe installed to drain lake

Temporary measures to alleviate flooding of homes and farms around Lough Funshinagh in Co Roscommon, have been put in place by the Office of Public Works (OPW).

The measures involve water from Lough Funshinagh being pumped over ground for more than two kilometres to the Cross river near Curraghboy in the townland of Carrick.

Previous efforts by the OPW and Roscommon County Council to install pumping equipment to reduce water levels were struck down by the High Court after challenges form the environmental charity Friends of the Irish Environment.

Lough Funshinagh is a turlough or “disappearing lake” – which rises and falls depending on underground movements of water. In recent years it has not been draining rapidly and locals say the last time it did so was 1996. Since then a number of homes and about 700 acres of farmland have been inundated with flood waters.

The new pipework and pumping station was described by the OPW as an “interim measure”, which will be replaced by a permanent scheme once the required environmental assessments and processes have been completed.

The pipes have been placed on the surface of the land and the pumping will be controlled to manage any issues that may arise downstream.

The OPW said consultants Arup and Malachy Walsh & Partners designed the scheme to minimise and mitigate against environmental impacts at Lough Funshinagh, along the pump route and at the point of discharge.

In accordance with planning permission granted by An Bord Pleanála, the pumps are operating on a temporary basis in order to minimise damage to property and infrastructure.

Minister for State at the OPW Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran said “the significance of this event for the local community cannot be understated, as they have had to endure unprecedented water levels at Lough Funshinagh for some years, causing substantial damage and risks to their homes and businesses. Mr Moran also thanked the Cathaoirleach of Roscommon County Council for the council’s “work and resilience with finding a workable interim solution for Lough Funshinagh”.