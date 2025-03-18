Teen arrested over road fatality is Co Donegal is released

Anthony and Martin Gallagher were hit by a car about 3am as they walked home in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Photograph: Joe Dunne

Gardaí in Co Donegal have released a teenage male arrested in connection with the death of Anthony Gallagher in Letterkenny in the early hours of Monday morning.

Mr Gallagher and his brother Martin, aged in their 60s were struck by a car about 3am as they walked home from a night out.

Martin Gallagher was airlifted to University Hospital Galway where he continues to receive medical treatment for serious injuries.

The two men were less than 100 metres from their home when the crash happened. The St Patrick’s Day Parade in Letterkenny was cancelled yesterday as a mark of respect to the two men.

READ MORE

A prayer vigil took place in the town on Monday night attended by up to 200 locals and attended by members of the clergy and community leaders.

On Tuesday the Garda Press Office issued a statement saying a teenage man arrested in connection with the Garda investigation had been released without charge.

The statement said files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Garda Youth Diversion Bureau.

The Letterkenny St Patrick’s Day Parade organisers said in a statement on social media they had made the difficult decision not to proceed with the event, after consultation with An Garda Síochána, and in the interest of public safety. The crash took place on the parade route.

The Garda also referred the incident to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission, Gsoc, due to an earlier interaction between gardaí and the driver of the vehicle.