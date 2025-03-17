St Patrick’s Day 2025 live: Parades taking place in Dublin and across Ireland

It’s St Patrick’s Day with close to 500,000 people expected in the capital to celebrate and over 100,000 overseas visitors arriving in Ireland to celebrate our patron saint.

The headline parade will take place in Dublin where the theme for this year’s event is adventures or “eachtraí” in Irish.

The parade will feature seven large-scale pageants, six showpieces and 12 marching bands from across Ireland, North America and Austria. All told, there will be more than 4,000 participants.

As well as parades in Cork, Galway and many other towns and villages across the country, there are also celebrations around the world from Vancouver to Tokyo, as well as the big ticket events in New York and Chicago.

We will be bringing you updates from the celebrations right across the globe throughout the day in our live story below. We also want to hear how you’re celebrating the festival in your local area, you can let us know here.

Tourism Ireland’s “Global Greening” initiative, meanwhile, in which landmarks across the world are lit up in green, is back after it was paused at the outbreak of the war in Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis.

Sites lit up in green this year include Niagara Falls, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and the Empire State Building in New York.

Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada joins Tourism Ireland’s "Global Greening" initiative to mark St Patrick’s Day. Photograph: Tourism Ireland

The Empire State Building in New York joins Tourism Ireland’s Global Greening initiative to mark St Patrick’s Day. Photograph: Tourism Ireland

Alice Mansergh, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, said St Patrick’s Day is one of the biggest drivers of interest in travel to Ireland.

“St Patrick’s Day is a moment when the world turns its attention to Ireland and our Global Greening initiative is a powerful symbol of the deep connections we share across the globe.

“This year, we are delighted to see iconic landmarks once again lighting up in green, bringing a sense of celebration to communities worldwide and reminding people of the warmth and welcome that awaits them in Ireland,” she said.

Since 1962, the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Local Union 130 has been pouring 40 pounds of dye into a quarter-mile stretch of the river to help it turn green.

Further afield, meanwhile, Chicago river has been dyed green since Saturday, continuing the annual tradition to celebrate St Patrick’s Day which stretches back to 1962.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina will be the guests of honour at the St Patrick’s Day Parade on O’Connell Street, in what will be his last St Patrick’s Day as president.

Later this evening, they will host a St Patrick’s Day reception at Áras an Uachtaráin, the theme of which is “Samhlaíocht agus an Náisiún – Imagination and the Nation.” The event will celebrate the contribution of community arts to inclusion and creativity.

St Patrick’s Day revellers from both home and abroad have been making their way to O’Connell Street in droves since earlier this morning, with packed sandwiches in tow.

Beginning at 12, the parade will start at Parnell Square North, making its way down O’Connell Street and Westmoreland Street, before turning on to Dame Street, and finishing at Kevin Street Lower.

This year’s theme is adventures or “eachtraí” in Irish, with more than 4,000 participants, all of whom will be led by this year’s grand marshall actor Victoria Smurfit.

Conor Pope will be bringing us news throughout from the heart of the festivities.

There will also be updates here from parades across the country including Cork City’s parade which will boast some 3,000 participants.