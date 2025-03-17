Letterkenny St Patrick’s Day parade cancelled after pedestrian fatally struck by car in early hours of morning

Gardaí attend to a serious collision on Lower Main Street in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Photograph: Joe Dunne

A man in his 60s died after being struck by a car in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident occurred at Lower Main Street at around 3am, and has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), due to an earlier interaction between the driver of the car and gardaí.

The man was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital, where he later died. The coroner has been notified and a postmortem examination will be arranged.

Another man, also in his 60s, was airlifted to Galway University Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

READ MORE

The Letterkenny St Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled as a result.

The driver of the car, a youth in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and he remains in Garda custody.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators, with local diversions in place. Investigators are also appealing for witnesses, including those with dash cam footage, to come forward.

According to a Garda statement, the incident “has been referred to GSOC, due to an earlier interaction between An Garda Síochána and the driver of this vehicle”.

The Letterkenny Parade organisers said in a statement on social media that they had made the difficult decision not to proceed with the event, after consultation with An Garda Síochána, and in the interest of public safety.

“The parade route is directly affected, making it impossible to proceed as planned,” they said, extending thanks to all who had worked to prepare for the event.