St Patrick’s Day Quiz 2025: 50 questions to test your Irishology

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What is the Irish pub at Walt Disney World in Orlando called?</h3><ul><li>Tipsy McStagger’s </li><li>Gargle Kingdom </li><li>Raglan Road </li><li>Come Out You Black and Tans </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these Irish cultural icons was actually born in Ireland?</h3><ul><li>St Patrick </li><li>Saoirse Ronan</li><li>Shane MacGowan</li><li>Oscar Wilde </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Since 2023, the first Monday each February in the Republic of Ireland has been a bank holiday commemorating...?</h3><ul><li>The Easter Rising </li><li>St Brigid’s Day</li><li>Garth Brooks’s sold-out Croke Park concerts</li><li>The sinking of the Titanic </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Until 1979, the value of the Irish punt was pegged to the value of...?</h3><ul><li>A pound of butter </li><li>A pint of beer </li><li>The US dollar</li><li>The UK pound</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In 2025, Daniel O’Donnell told The Irish Times: “I admire Paul Mescal greatly. But I don’t know if I’d…”</h3><ul><li>Wear GAA shorts as short as he does </li><li>Sing Sia’s Chandelier as well as he does </li><li>Accept the lead in an action movie like Gladiator given all the media attention and Hollywood hype that would come with it </li><li>Shoot a TV ad inadvertently pitching Ballyhaunis as a tourist destination </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The cities of Dublin, Waterford, Cork and Limerick were founded by which band of roving marauders?</h3><ul><li>The Vikings </li><li>The Visigoths</li><li>The Crips</li><li>The Black and Tans</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who, after meeting then taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2013, “hit the dance floor and mingled with local beauties” in a venue where they “stayed largely unnoticed until after 2am”?</h3><ul><li>Nelson Mandela in Lillie’s Bordello </li><li>Hilary Clinton in the Róisín Dubh </li><li>Kim Jong-un in the Gleneagle Hotel </li><li>Elon Musk in Copper Face Jacks</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Why was Capt Ruben Ocana, a Mexican pilot, forced to remain in Ireland for six weeks in 1983 after crash-landing his Gulfstream II jet at Mallow racecourse in 1983?</h3><ul><li>He was detained for entering the country without a passport </li><li>He was forced to wash dishes until he had paid off the bill for the damage caused</li><li>He was forced to quarantine after contracting Joe Dolan fever</li><li>A runway had to be built to allow his aircraft to take off</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In advance of whose Dublin visit were walls and barriers erected to block views of the city’s slums?</h3><ul><li>Beyoncé </li><li>Queen Victoria </li><li>John F Kennedy </li><li>Mariah Carey</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 2014 Irish honeymoon included an afternoon visiting which not terribly glamorous attraction?</h3><ul><li>Leisureland, Galway </li><li>Odeon Cinema, Portlaoise</li><li>Clay-pipe centre, Knockcroghery</li><li>Barack Obama Plaza, Moneygall </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In what year was the Flight of the Earls?</h3><ul><li>1506 </li><li>1607 </li><li>1708 </li><li>1809 </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The phrase “Who’s taking the horse to France?” appeared in a 1990s Irish TV ad for...?</h3><ul><li>Guinness </li><li>Brittany Ferries</li><li>DHL</li><li>Kerrygold</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who was the guest of honour when, in 1976, Tim Severin set out from Dingle Harbour by currach to re-create St Brendan’s sixth-century voyage across the Atlantic?</h3><ul><li>Dolly Parton </li><li>Éamon de Valera</li><li>Bishop Eamonn Casey </li><li>Larry Hagman (aka JR Ewing)</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>According to a recent bestselling book, which Irish immigrant currently wields so much power behind the scenes that they effectively run Britain?</h3><ul><li>Graham Norton </li><li>Morgan McSweeney</li><li>Simone Rocha </li><li>Dervla Kirwan</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In the Irish song Carraig Donn, the singer laments that her lover has gone to...?</h3><ul><li>Germany to wear lederhosen </li><li>France to wear the fleur-de-lis</li><li>Greece to walk in the footsteps of Homer</li><li>India to learn the way of the Kama Sutra</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which director is currently working on a biopic of Grace O’Malley, Ireland’s pirate queen?</h3><ul><li>Kirsten Sheridan </li><li>Lenny Abrahamson</li><li>Kathryn Bigelow</li><li>Quentin Tarantino </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In the Taken movies, what explanation is offered for why Liam Neeson’s character, a LA-based former CIA agent, speaks with an Irish accent?</h3><ul><li>He is a fugitive on the run from the Troubles</li><li>He took a Fás course on which he acquired a very particular set of skills</li><li>He suffered a head injury and woke up with foreign-accent syndrome</li><li>No explanation is ever given</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In which film does Gene Wilder play a Dublin manure collector who falls in love with an American exchange student played by Margot Kidder?</h3><ul><li>Ryan’s Daughter </li><li>Barry Lyndon</li><li>The Quiet Man </li><li>Quackser Fortune Has a Cousin in the Bronx</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Irish actor has been nominated for both an Oscar and a Mercury Music Prize?</h3><ul><li>Jessie Buckley </li><li>Kerry Condon </li><li>Caitríona Balfe </li><li>Eve Hewson </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Hollywood leading man of the 1930s, who often starred opposite Bette Davis, was a courier for Michael Collins during the War of Independence?</h3><ul><li>George Brent </li><li>James Cagney</li><li>Spencer Tracy</li><li>Cary Grant </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Where did The Beatles play their only Irish concert, in 1963?</h3><ul><li>Slane Castle </li><li>Páirc Uí Chaoimh</li><li>Dalymount Park </li><li>Dublin’s Adelphi Cinema</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Belfast rappers Kneecap arrived at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival using what form of transportation?</h3><ul><li>Horse </li><li>Tank </li><li>PSNI Land Rover</li><li>High Nelly</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In 1996,which British artist recorded a song featuring Seán Ó Riada’s setting of Mnánah Éireann in the Irish language?</h3><ul><li>Spice Girls</li><li>PJ Harvey </li><li>Dido</li><li>Kate Bush</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In 2023, which Irish song was performed at Harry Belafonte’s funeral, where it was introduced to mourners as “his favourite”?</h3><ul><li>I Don’t Know by Lisa Hannigan </li><li>The Island by Paul Brady</li><li>I Useta Lover by The Saw Doctors</li><li>Jumbo Breakfast Roll by Pat Shortt </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who wrote the lyrics to I’m Shipping Up to Boston, which became a hit for Irish-American band Dropkick Murphys after it featured in Martin Scorsese’s film The Departed?</h3><ul><li>Joan Baez </li><li>Peggy Seeger</li><li>Woody Guthrie</li><li>Ewan MacColl</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In 2024, which viral hit by Kabin Crew &amp; Lisdoonvarna Crew was described by the Guardian as “one of the songs of the summer that made the internet vibrate with joy”?</h3><ul><li>The Joke </li><li>The Weight </li><li>The Spark </li><li>The End</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In 2018,who was left “non too plussed” when their fitted Hugo Boss suit couldn’t accommodate all the change from a Dart ticket machine?</h3><ul><li>Twink </li><li>Marty Morrissey</li><li>Tony McGregor</li><li>Linda Martin</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which dance-themed cover song did country act Crystal Swing release as the follow-up to He Drinks Tequila, their viral hit from 2010?</h3><ul><li>The Hucklebuck </li><li>The Loco-Motion</li><li>The Twist</li><li>The Mashed Potato</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>“Ninety-seven years ago people lost their lives in that park over there. Constant Markievicz gave up his life…” Speaking to RTÉ News in 2013, what mistake did Tom Darcy of Direct Democracy Ireland make when eulogising a 1916 hero?</h3><ul><li>Markievicz’s first name was Constance, not Constant </li><li>She was a woman </li><li>She survived the Rising and died of natural causes years later</li><li>All of the above</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In 2017, Co Kerry’s the Fleming family were invited to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live after a video of the father, Derry, trying to remove what from their kitchen went viral?</h3><ul><li>Squirrel </li><li>Lobster </li><li>Bat</li><li>Family of ducks</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What name given to Ireland by the second-century Roman geographer Ptolemy was also the name of a TV comedy?</h3><ul><li>Friends </li><li>Two and a Half Men</li><li>Schitt’s Creek </li><li>Little Britain</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which 18th-century Irish nun secretly set up schools to circumvent a ban on Catholics being educated?</h3><ul><li>Nano Nagle </li><li>Catherine McAuley </li><li>Clare Crockett</li><li>Mary Zita Welsh</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In 1919, Michael Collins and Harry Boland helped break Éamon de Valera out of which prison?</h3><ul><li>Brixton </li><li>Lincoln</li><li>Alcatraz</li><li>The Maze</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Chicago’s river was first dyed green for St Patrick’s Day, in 1962, by a local plumbers’ union using...?</h3><ul><li>Spinach juice </li><li>Radioactive waste</li><li>Shamrock shakes</li><li>Green dye meant to identify leaky pipes</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Irish political activist was called “Fidel Castro in a miniskirt” when she visited New York in 1969?</h3><ul><li>Mary Robinson </li><li>Nell McCafferty </li><li>Bernadette Devlin</li><li>Mary Kenny</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In the satirical 1729 pamphlet A Modest Proposal, what did Jonathan Swift suggest as a solution to poverty in Ireland?</h3><ul><li>Introducing headage payments for Irish children </li><li>Selling Irish children as slave labour</li><li>Selling Irish children as food</li><li>Evacuating the west of Ireland and turning it into a luxury beach resort</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Before becoming a novelist, Sally Rooney was a champion in which competitive activity?</h3><ul><li>Chess </li><li>Debating </li><li> Hula-hooping</li><li>Sean-nós singing</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In what conflict did the protagonist of WB Yeats’s An Irish Airman Foresees His Death envisage meeting his fate?</h3><ul><li>American Civil War </li><li>Franco-Prussian War</li><li>First World War </li><li> Irish Civil War </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The lyrics to the song On Raglan Road were written by Irish poet...?</h3><ul><li>Paul Durcan </li><li>Patrick Kavanagh</li><li>Eavan Boland</li><li>Nuala Ní Dhomhnaill </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these is a real Ross O’Carroll-Kelly book by Paul Howard?</h3><ul><li>Malahide and Prejudice </li><li>Eat, Pray, Dropgoal </li><li>Of Mice and Men … and Jägerbombs</li><li>Once Upon a Time in … Donnybrook</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Irish soccer player was the first person to be sent off in an FA Cup final?</h3><ul><li>Roy Keane </li><li>Kevin Moran </li><li>Richard Dunne</li><li>Jon Walters</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which member of the Irish women’s 4x400m relay team that qualified through the heats at the Paris Olympics lost her place to Rhasidat Adeleke in the final?</h3><ul><li>Sophie Becker </li><li>Phil Healy </li><li>Kelly McGrory</li><li>Sharlene Mawdsley</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Irish sports star, best known for her achievements in another code, also won 11 caps for the Republic of Ireland women’s soccer team between 2006 and 2009?</h3><ul><li>Cora Staunton </li><li>Katie Taylor</li><li>Leona Maguire </li><li>Sonia O’Sullivan</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How did Irish long-jumper Peter O’Connor, who won gold and silver medals at the 1906 Olympics in Athens, protest being classified as a British athlete?</h3><ul><li>He chose to represent the United States </li><li>He wore a green sash over his British singlet </li><li>At the presentation ceremony he refused to stand for God Save the King</li><li>At the presentation ceremony he scaled the flagpole and hoisted an Irish flag in place of the Union Jack</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>When did the RTÉ commentator George Hamilton utter the famous words, “The nation holds its breath as...”?</h3><ul><li>Kellie Harrington awaited the result of her gold-medal bout at Tokyo 2020 </li><li>Johnny Sexton attempted a potentially Grand Slam-winning drop goal against France in 2018</li><li>David O’Leary stepped forward to take Ireland’s final penalty against Romania at Italia 90</li><li>Jimmy Magee paused to recall the names of the 1947 Cavan full-back line on an episode of Know Your Sport</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In Irish mythology, with whom did Oisín fall in love and travel on a magical white stallion to Tír nanÓg?</h3><ul><li>Niamh Cinn Óir </li><li>Sharon Ní Bheoláin </li><li>Medb of Connacht</li><li>Gráinne </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Only one of these public figures would be eligible to stand for the presidency of Ireland in 2025 if they so wished. Which one?</h3><ul><li>Michael D Higgins </li><li>Mary McAleese </li><li>Mary Robinson</li><li>Saoirse Ronan </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In 2024, American comedian Conan O’Brien made a cameo appearance in Ros na Rún, the TG4 soap opera, playing a person with the unlikely job of...?</h3><ul><li>Balloon deliverer </li><li>Waterslide tester</li><li>Dog-food taster</li><li>Professional sleeper</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which of these Irish cultural icons was actually born in Ireland?</h3><ul><li>Bundee Aki </li><li>Liam MacCarthy </li><li>Sybil Connolly</li><li>Bono</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>According to Dr Liwei Zhu, a lecturer in Chinese language and culture at TU Dublin, the Chinese word for “Ireland” can translate into English as…?</h3><ul><li>Love you, orchid </li><li>See you around, buttercup</li><li>Later, alligator </li><li>Kind regards, losers</li></ul></section>