Covid-19 five years on: What are your thoughts and reflections?

Covid-19: Five years on from coronavirus pandemic being declared, what are your thoughts?

It’s five years since then taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced the closure of schools, colleges and other public facilities for two weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic, at a press conference in Washington DC on a Thursday morning.

Five years on from that moment, we’d like to hear your thoughts and reflections on living through the Covid-19 pandemic.

We all remember the years that followed Varadkar’s announcement, with more than 9,000 Covid-related deaths in the State, 2km restrictions on travel from our homes, delta to omicron variants, the level 1 to 5 “Living with Covid” plan governing how many visitors were allowed in people’s homes, and finally the millions of vaccine doses administered.

How has the pandemic impacted your life and has it left a mark on you or your families as time has passed? What are the good and the bad outcomes from the pandemic: from loss and societal contraction to working from home freedoms?

READ MORE

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.