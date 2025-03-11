‘These things happen’: Book returned to Kildare library after 74 years

Staff at a library in Co Kildare have said there will be no late fee charged on a book that was returned 74 years after it was borrowed.

On Saturday, staff members at Naas Library were “stunned” after a book initially borrowed in 1951 arrived back in their possession.

The edition of The Cities Of Umbria by British travel writer Edward Hutton was overdue since December 31st, 1951, its intended return date, according to a lending card found inside.

“Of course, there was no late fee. Published in 1906, you can imagine we were stunned to see this return come in,” Kildare Library Service said on Instagram.

The book was discovered by Patrick Byrne and his son Alexander while they were cleaning and organising the house of his uncle, Lawrence, who died in November.

“We were shocked and pleasantly surprised, but these things happen,” said acting librarian Caoimhe Browne who was present on the day.

Since the book was returned, the library has decided to allow Mr Byrne to keep the book.

“Since it was not related to local history or Ireland, we thought it would be appropriate for Mr Byrne to keep it,” she said.

Although fines were abolished in public libraries in 2019, the previous rate was 5 cents per day, with the library believing the fine would now have amounted to €1,350 if it remained in place, without any associated caps.