M50 crash: Tributes paid to motorcyclist known as ‘Danish Paddy’ after death in collision

Tributes have been paid to the Danish-born motorcyclist Christian Rasmussen who was killed in a collision on the M50 on Sunday.

Mr Rasmussen (51) died when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car at 12.30pm near Junction 7 at the Lucan/Palmerstown exit.

Mr Rassmussen has been a long-time resident of Co Carlow and was known to his friends as “Danish Paddy”.

Photographer Colin Junior described him as a “person of great integrity and kindness, always carrying himself with a sense of honour and respect for those around him”.

READ MORE

He said: “It’s clear from the amount of love and tributes that he made a lasting impact on so many lives, and his death will be deeply felt by all who knew him. This is such a devastating loss, and my heart goes out to everyone grieving.

“My deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, club brothers and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. No words can take away the pain of losing someone so special, but I truly hope they find strength in the love, support, and memories they shared with him.”

Another friend Tom Lowe commented on his Facebook page: “Devastating news today at the loss of Christian Rasmussen, a true gentleman always on hand to help others along with supporting charities up and down this island, it could be the coldest wettest day at the shed and you would still show up.

“Thoughts are with all your family and friends at this time.”

The Ali Byrne Memorial Bike Run posted on its Facebook page: “So sad to hear of the passing of Christian Rasmussen. He brightened the lives of all he met and he rode in every Ali Byrne run from it’s inception. May he rest in eternal peace.

“Rest in peace, Christian Rasmussen. You will never be forgotten, and your legacy will live on forever ...”

The Kildare Bike Spins Meets posted: “Such sad news to hear RIP Christian Rasmussen we were only chatting and driving with you to Slane yesterday just cant believe it our thoughts are with all your family friends brother’s in the DDs and your best friend Ellie Hemmingsson may you keep the engines roaring in the sky above RIP pal.”