M50 crash: motorcyclist (50s) dies after collision with car

Traffic dealys on the M50 on Sunday afternoon due to a crash. Photograph: Stephen Collins

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on the M50 between Blanchardstown and Lucan on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 12.30pm, a car and a motorcycle collided on the southbound carriageway of the M50 near junction 7 at the Lucan/Palmerstown exit.

The motorcyclist, a male in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other injuries reported.

Garda forensic collision investigators have completed an examination of the scene and the southbound carriageway has now reopened.

The local coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a postmortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling on the M50 in both directions at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda station on (01) 6667700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

All southbound lanes between junction 6 and junction 7 were closed for a number of hours following the incident.

Passing motorists stopped to assist the injured man. Some blocked traffic while others attempted to provide medical assistance, including CPR, before emergency services arrived.