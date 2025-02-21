Status yellow wind and rainfall warnings are in place for parts of Ireland this morning: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Status yellow wind and rainfall warnings remain in place for parts of the country, with strong winds and heavy rainfall expected across the southwest of Ireland on Friday.

Met Éireann issued a status yellow warning for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford which remains in place until 10am on Friday.

Yellow wind warnings are also in place in counties Antrim, Armagh and Down for Friday morning.

The forecaster issued a status yellow marine warning for all Irish coasts and on the Irish Sea, which remain in place until midday on Friday.

READ MORE

The first half of Friday is set to be wet and windy with occasionally heavy rain and some possible spot flooding, according to the forecaster.

Brighter conditions with sunny spells and scattered showers will gradually extend from the West on Friday morning and afternoon. Temperatures are set to be mild, reaching between 10 and 13 degrees Celsius.

Atlantic coastal counties may experience heavy and isolated thunderstorms and hail on Friday night but it will be mostly dry and clear in the east of the country.

Saturday is expected to be a bright day with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures reaching between 10 and 12 degrees. However, a status yellow gale warning returns overnight from 10pm on Saturday to midnight on Sunday.

The wet and windy weather is forecast to return on Sunday with some heavy rainfall and possible spot flooding. Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow gale warning for all coasts of Ireland and the Irish Sea from midnight on Sunday till 3pm that afternoon.

The rain will clear eastward through Sunday morning and afternoon but it will remain windy with some showers and heavy isolated thunderstorms. It will be a mild day with highest temperatures ranging between 11 and 14 degrees.

ESB Networks said it has experienced a small number of outages following strong winds on Thursday and Friday morning. It said 1,000 customers are without supply as a result of a medium voltage fault in Jenkinstown, Co Louth.