Mild weather to start November with temperatures up to 15 degrees

Met Éireann has indicated that “relatively mild” and “dry” weather is in store for beginning few days of November.

Highest temperatures will be in the region of 12 to 15 degrees on Saturday, but there will be patches of mist and drizzle. It is due to be dry and cloudy overall with lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Sunday will be a very similar day with limited sunny spells. Mist and drizzle will mainly affect southern and eastern areas with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in light southeasterly breezes.

It will be generally dry and cloudy on Sunday night with isolated patches mist and drizzle and lowest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees. Monday will have some sunny spells. However, overall it is set to be cloudy or overcast with the odd spot of drizzle locally. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees are forecast in a light southeast breezes.

READ MORE

Monday night will be overall dry and cloudy though some cloudy breaks are expected. Mist and drizzle will affect some southern and eastern areas with lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees.

[ Spain floods: ‘Everyone needs help, we came here and we started helping’Opens in new window ]

Most areas will be dry on Tuesday with limited sunny breaks. Occasional drizzle will affect south and southeast counties. It is due to be mild with highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light southeast breeze.

It is set to be mild and overcast on Tuesday night with some rain and drizzle moving into west and northwest counties with lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in light southerly breezes.

Current indications suggest Wednesday will be a dry day across most areas with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees are forecast in moderate southeast breezes.