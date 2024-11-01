Bertie Ahern pays tribute to late broadcaster David Davin-Power

Former RTÉ broadcaster David Davin-Power pictured outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: RTÉ

Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern has spoken of how he spent time with David Davin-Power shortly before the broadcaster’s death in Dublin’s Bon Secours hospital.

Davin-Power, best-known for leading the RTÉ coverage from Belfast during the period leading up to the Good Friday Agreement, died earlier this week at the age of 72.

Mr Ahern, a neighbour of his in Drumcondra, said he recalled great Christmas parties with the Davin-Power family and the late broadcaster’s colleagues.

Mr Ahern extended his condolences to Davin-Power’s wife Dearbhla Collins and the broadcaster’s five children.

READ MORE

He told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland on Friday: “I was with him yesterday evening, shortly before he passed, and I want to thank Dearbhla for that.

“He texted me the night before and it was a perfect text, so you know, the passing was quick at the end, and that was hard on the family.”

He said it was especially poignant to have lost Davin-Power in the same year as broadcasters Charlie Bird and Tommie Gorman, all of whom he had dealt with on Northern Ireland.

“But in one year, three, three wonderful people have passed.”

Mr Ahern recalled the events leading up to the Good Friday Agreement on April 10th,1988, when journalists spent a week in the car park of Stormont Buildings in Northern Ireland as negotiations between political parties continued.

“It was bad enough inside, but he was out in that car park for a week, and it was cold weather, and he didn’t appreciate it,” Mr Ahern said.

Mr Ahern also recalled that Davin-Power, as RTE’s northern editor had covered “the multi-party talks in ‘91/92, then there was the Downing Street Declaration in ‘93, the cease fires in ‘94 then the talks from ‘95 of political agreement.

“And then he was there, you know, for the period afterwards, when we were working away on the reform of the policing. So it was like every evening he was on the news.

“He probably had a knowledge that nobody else had. The international journalists, I know, used to turn to him a lot because he was on the ground permanently.”

Elsewhere, tributes to Davin-Power were led by President Michael D Higgins.

In a statement, President Higgins said Davin–Power was “a consummate broadcaster and communicator,” and “a regular presence in the lives of so many people either over the airwaves or on television”.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said: “As a journalist and broadcaster, David was a trusted name who was welcomed into homes across the country throughout his long career.”

Mr Harris said Davin-Power “knew the Dáil inside-out, and in recent years, a witty and insightful columnist”.